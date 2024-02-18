New Jersey Monitor Story About Pornography in School Libraries Reveals the Dishonesty of...
Harvard Prof Threatened After His Study Showed No Racial Bias in Police Shootings

Smarmy Letitia James Gloats on Twitter After Leftist Judge Orders Trump to Pay $355 Million

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

As Twitchy readers (and basically the whole world) know by now, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered former president and presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to pay a whopping $355 million in fines for a case that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against him for allegedly overvaluing his Mar-A-Lago estate in applying for loans. Engoron further ordered that Trump be barred from even doing business in New York or applying for any loans with any business registered in New York for three years. 

The ruling had law professor Jonathan Turley baffled as to how it -- or even the case itself -- could be justified. Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys dubbed the ruling 'manifest injustice' and a 'political crusade.'

The political crusade charge may have some merit, seeing as how James campaigned on a promise to 'Get Trump' by any means necessary. She even has routinely referred to him as an 'illegitimate president' (which we were told was LITERAL INSURRECTION by Democrats, but we already know the only standard they have is a double standard). 

But James certainly seemed pleased with herself this weekend, as she took to Twitter to smugly brag about the verdict. 

The tweet is an obvious reference to Engoron's punitive verdict. It is also about as unprofessional and juvenile as James could get without actually tweeting, 'NYAH, NYAH, NYAH' at Trump. (But we wouldn't put that past her either.)

Reactions to James' petty tweet were harsh and deservedly so. 

They are counting on Republicans to never pull these same Soviet show-trial tactics against them. And they are probably right in that assumption.

Of course, she is arrogant. Like Fani Willis or Jack Smith, other prosecutors charging Trump on the flimsiest of bases, they have never had to face accountability for their lawfare (though that could potentially change for Willis after her disastrous week in court last week). 

This writer is not an attorney, but it is really hard to imagine how any of Engoron's judgment survives the appeals that are coming from Trump's lawyers. 

Trump responded to the verdict (though not James' smug tweet) himself on his Truth Social platform.  

As an aside, Trump really should return to Twitter. But regardless of that, many others ON Twitter saw the result of this prosecution as simply bolstering support for Trump and his presidential prospects in 2024.

Time will tell when the election rolls around in November (if they haven't manufactured a way to throw Trump in prison by then), but it's difficult to dispute these reactions, given that Trump's poll numbers have only gone up every time one of these prosecutors has filed charges against him. 

We'll be very interested in the next round of polling after Engoron's verdict was announced. 

People like James, Engoron, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have shown this to be the case over and over. 

Maybe the harshest criticism of James, though, came from businesswoman and former Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik:

Ouch. While we would be hesitant to bring race into the discussion, the left does it every day, so it seems fair for Klacik to be able to return fire. And her tweet does have some historical truth to it. 

In the end, however, this is less about race and more about James and her obvious political vendetta that screams out corruption. 

If accountability ever comes to James' doorstep, we wonder if she will be just as smug as she was on Twitter this weekend.

It's never a good idea to laugh in karma's face, after all.

***

