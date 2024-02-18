Smarmy Letitia James Gloats on Twitter After Leftist Judge Orders Trump to Pay $355 Million

As Twitchy readers (and basically the whole world) know by now, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered former president and presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to pay a whopping $355 million in fines for a case that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against him for allegedly overvaluing his Mar-A-Lago estate in applying for loans. Engoron further ordered that Trump be barred from even doing business in New York or applying for any loans with any business registered in New York for three years.

Advertisement

The ruling had law professor Jonathan Turley baffled as to how it -- or even the case itself -- could be justified. Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys dubbed the ruling 'manifest injustice' and a 'political crusade.'

The political crusade charge may have some merit, seeing as how James campaigned on a promise to 'Get Trump' by any means necessary. She even has routinely referred to him as an 'illegitimate president' (which we were told was LITERAL INSURRECTION by Democrats, but we already know the only standard they have is a double standard).

But James certainly seemed pleased with herself this weekend, as she took to Twitter to smugly brag about the verdict.

So, how’s everyone feeling today? — Tish James (@TishJames) February 17, 2024

The tweet is an obvious reference to Engoron's punitive verdict. It is also about as unprofessional and juvenile as James could get without actually tweeting, 'NYAH, NYAH, NYAH' at Trump. (But we wouldn't put that past her either.)

Reactions to James' petty tweet were harsh and deservedly so.

Your justice system. Imagine being this careless and stupid. To proudly destroy the legal foundation of a great country for politics, and then brag about it. https://t.co/RD1K9hKEce — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 17, 2024

They are counting on Republicans to never pull these same Soviet show-trial tactics against them. And they are probably right in that assumption.

The arrogance that this woman displays after her politically motivated and biased inquisition is astounding. https://t.co/qOKqJrT3us — Lowkey Rey 2.0 (@AtlRey) February 18, 2024

Of course, she is arrogant. Like Fani Willis or Jack Smith, other prosecutors charging Trump on the flimsiest of bases, they have never had to face accountability for their lawfare (though that could potentially change for Willis after her disastrous week in court last week).

You won’t see a cent.



Literally.



🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 17, 2024

Everyone knows that it won’t stand. It’s called lawfare which equals election interference? And if there is any justice in this country, you should be disbarred and arrested https://t.co/5D5vYwbosl — Volmaniax (@volmaniax) February 17, 2024

This writer is not an attorney, but it is really hard to imagine how any of Engoron's judgment survives the appeals that are coming from Trump's lawyers.

Trump responded to the verdict (though not James' smug tweet) himself on his Truth Social platform.

As an aside, Trump really should return to Twitter. But regardless of that, many others ON Twitter saw the result of this prosecution as simply bolstering support for Trump and his presidential prospects in 2024.

I’m feeling like you just got Trump elected President again and $500M more in donations. https://t.co/On9SNF1MnL — Donkey Irritant (@donkeyirritant1) February 17, 2024

Actually, I am very grateful that you guaranteed President Trump's re- election as 47th POTUS. Keep doubling down on stupid because it's helping him tremendously..

Thanks again! 👇#Trump2024#MAGA#AmericaFirst https://t.co/Ki4VDp8U3U — John Sandor (@RealJohnSandor) February 17, 2024

Advertisement

Hear that noise? It’s the sound of Trump’s poll numbers going up and contributions pouring in. 😆📢📢📢 pic.twitter.com/l3K9xffJML — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) February 17, 2024

Time will tell when the election rolls around in November (if they haven't manufactured a way to throw Trump in prison by then), but it's difficult to dispute these reactions, given that Trump's poll numbers have only gone up every time one of these prosecutors has filed charges against him.

We'll be very interested in the next round of polling after Engoron's verdict was announced.

Karma is real and it’s right around the corner for you honey! Using the justice department as a weapon against a Presidential candidate for nothing more than partisan politics is disgraceful and immoral. — chicago (@LJT1212) February 17, 2024

We are trying to figure out how to put Attorney Generals in prison for abusing their office. How are you? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 17, 2024

Thank you for selling NY to the Trump Empire. You guaranteed his full ownership after appeal win and malicious prosecution lawsuit. Might get NJ too.



Not the win corrupt AG thinks it is



1) easy appeal

2) when elected Trump couldn’t do business in NY anyway

3) NY is the gift… — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) February 17, 2024

Feeling that you’re the literal definition of a fascist. https://t.co/15pGyUcxNb — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 17, 2024

You are absolutely not safe in New York. Both physically and financially. If the criminals don’t get you, the “courts” and politicians will.

Please, please, get out if you can. They will come for you next as they grow more desperate for your money and your business. Get out. Let… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 17, 2024

Advertisement

People like James, Engoron, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg have shown this to be the case over and over.

Maybe the harshest criticism of James, though, came from businesswoman and former Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik:

You tell us….



How does it feel to be one of the black faces to carry water for the DNC?



James, Bragg & Willis.



Democrats have been using black people to do their dirty work since slavery. https://t.co/mztdueTApk — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) February 17, 2024

Ouch. While we would be hesitant to bring race into the discussion, the left does it every day, so it seems fair for Klacik to be able to return fire. And her tweet does have some historical truth to it.

In the end, however, this is less about race and more about James and her obvious political vendetta that screams out corruption.

Letitia James ran for Attorney General of New York. Her platform was GET TRUMP! Called him an illegitimate president and New York will defy Trumpism! Smells like selective prosecution and conflict of interest. Soros money at work! pic.twitter.com/N5bVeUY8Tx — Ken Miles (@kenmilesamerica) February 12, 2024

If accountability ever comes to James' doorstep, we wonder if she will be just as smug as she was on Twitter this weekend.

It's never a good idea to laugh in karma's face, after all.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!