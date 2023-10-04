NY AG who campaigned on promise to get Trump no matter what plays victim (and a race card)

'Authoritarian watch': Mollie Hemingway warns of new Biden admin targeting of conservative...
Doug P.  |  4:36 PM on October 04, 2023
meme

When New York Attorney General Letitia James was campaigning for that elected position, a major part of her campaign was a promise to get Trump on anything possible. As a matter of fact, James called Trump an "illegitimate president," all while nobody hyperventilated about that kind "election denial" being a grave threat to democracy.

Now that James has brought civil charges against Trump and the former president is fighting back, the New York Attorney General is trying to come across as the victim as things stand right now: 

Well, that was certainly not unexpected.

Projection detected:

She's probably got a few more up her sleeve.

We're guessing the totally objective judge would be nodding in agreement with James. 

*** 

***

