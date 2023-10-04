NY AG who campaigned on promise to get Trump no matter what plays victim (and a race card)

When New York Attorney General Letitia James was campaigning for that elected position, a major part of her campaign was a promise to get Trump on anything possible. As a matter of fact, James called Trump an "illegitimate president," all while nobody hyperventilated about that kind "election denial" being a grave threat to democracy.

Now that James has brought civil charges against Trump and the former president is fighting back, the New York Attorney General is trying to come across as the victim as things stand right now:

.@NewYorkStateAG @TishJames: "Trump’s comments [criticizing N.Y.'s fraud case] were offensive, they were baseless. They were void of any facts and/or any evidence. What they were were comments that unfortunately fomented violence, comments that I would describe as race-baiting" pic.twitter.com/4zVd2QYxrT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 4, 2023

Well, that was certainly not unexpected.

Projection detected:

Says the catty woman that I would describe as race-baiting. — Mom (@MSMCali) October 4, 2023

How many race cards does the black AG have? She's got to be about out, there's only 52 in a deck. — Steve Smith (@dannyandricky) October 4, 2023

She's probably got a few more up her sleeve.

Playing the race card. Did NOT see that coming. — spacefrog47 (@spacefrog47) October 4, 2023

We're guessing the totally objective judge would be nodding in agreement with James.

