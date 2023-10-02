This inside look at the Trump Trial courtroom says SO MUCH about Letitia James and it ain't good (watch)

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York begins today ... if you didn't know, don't feel too bad about it. Politically driven, vindictive, prosecutors have been going after 45 in various cases for months now and it can be hard to keep track.

Robby Starbuck shared a video with an inside look at what is happening in the courtroom and as he says in his post, it's not good.

For the 'Marxist tyrants' who are clearly letting their masks slip, that is.

Wow. This video from inside the courtroom speaks volumes. Watch NY AG Leticia James stare at Trump. She looks like an obsessive creep. Then watch the Judge smile for his moment in the sun. These people are deranged, Marxist tyrants. pic.twitter.com/s11O9kshEP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2023

He's right. James stares at Trump like she's an obsessed creep. And what's with the goofy-a*s judge smiling and laughing? Is this really what justice looks like in 2023 America?

"Then watch the Judge smile for his moment in the sun."

...reminds me of >>> pic.twitter.com/i0YKzHlfiO — _horizont_ (@hori_____zont) October 2, 2023

Theater of the Absurd! — Everything Woke Turns To 💩 #MAGA (@David_in_Dallas) October 2, 2023

To be fair, this is what all politics has begun to feel like. Theatre of the Absurd ... if only it were entertaining.

The face you make when you are targeting Joe Bidens political opponent. pic.twitter.com/5301GvbMsR — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 2, 2023

That is a creepy stare she’s got going. Well this was her campaign, so for her it has been an obsession of sorts. A shame. — MichaelFLRunner (@MichaelFLRunner) October 2, 2023

She absolutely did run on targeting Trump.

And people expect us to take these clown shows seriously?

