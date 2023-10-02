Redsteeze points out the CRIPPLNG hypocrisy in past coverage of Oz and Newsom's...
This inside look at the Trump Trial courtroom says SO MUCH about Letitia James and it ain't good (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on October 02, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Trump's civil fraud trial in New York begins today ... if you didn't know, don't feel too bad about it. Politically driven, vindictive, prosecutors have been going after 45 in various cases for months now and it can be hard to keep track.

Advertisement

Robby Starbuck shared a video with an inside look at what is happening in the courtroom and as he says in his post, it's not good.

For the 'Marxist tyrants' who are clearly letting their masks slip, that is.

Watch:

He's right. James stares at Trump like she's an obsessed creep. And what's with the goofy-a*s judge smiling and laughing? Is this really what justice looks like in 2023 America?

To be fair, this is what all politics has begun to feel like. Theatre of the Absurd ... if only it were entertaining.

She absolutely did run on targeting Trump.

And people expect us to take these clown shows seriously?

***

