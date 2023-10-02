Seth Dillon invokes Kamala Harris in ask about what's happening with McCarthy/Gaetz and it's comedy GOLD

We've seen people who are confused or out of the loop on certain issues, events, etc. ask for others to explain things to them as if they are small children or completely lacking knowledge around a topic, but Seth Dillon has come up with perhaps the best way to imply you need something explained to you very very very slowly with his ask about McCarthy and Gaetz:

What’s going on with Gaetz and McCarthy right now? Someone explain it to me like I’m Kamala Harris. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 1, 2023

Someone explain it to me like I'm Kamala Harris.

HA HA HA HA

It doesn't get much slower than that.

Break out the Venn Diagrams!

These guys are 2 yellow school busses. One bus wants to send lots of bus fare to Ukraine. Ukraine is a country far far away. Next to big bad Russia. The other bus just wants to be yellow and take kids to school. — 🇺🇸 Deplorable Ultra Minnie 🇺🇸 (@StarGmom) October 1, 2023

Insert Kamala cackle here.

Drawing up a Venn Diagram as we speak — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) October 2, 2023

She does indeed love her Venn Diagrams.

Let me go get my Venn Diagram.



Then spit out a word salad.



And then cackle. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 2, 2023

Gaetz is a congressman. McCarthy is a different congressman. They vote on Congress things. Gaetz starts with “G.” HAHAHAHAHAHAAAA! — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 1, 2023

THERE ya' go!

CACKLE CACKLE CACKLE.

To explain it to you as if you're Kamala Harris I'd have to use puppets, props and drawings like a child. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) October 1, 2023

It’s about time, when we think of time. We think of the time this happen, as it relates to time, here, in this time. — Jane (@OrthoA) October 2, 2023

It's all about the passage of time, ya' know.

I don't have the Crayola's, my dude. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 2, 2023

Or the patience.

***

