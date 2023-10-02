Redsteeze points out the CRIPPLNG hypocrisy in past coverage of Oz and Newsom's...
FFS --> Pentagon warns Congress we're running low on weapons because we've sent...
This inside look at the Trump Trial courtroom says SO MUCH about Letitia...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman sticks to his story about why he pulled the fire...
Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it c...
Try not to roll your eyes at NY AG Letitia James' statement before...
Gosh, what CHANGED?! Kathy Hochul '23 vs. Kathy Hochul '21 on illegal immigrants...
'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS...
According to this report, SCOTUS has ruined retirement for student loan borrowers
HAA! AOC breaking out some BIG WORDS to prove she knows what she's...
Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans...
'Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada' (and here's why that's...
Newsom chooses 'history-making' first Black lesbian to fill Feinstein's seat, there's just...
A deep dive into the legality of the YouTube ‘prankster’ shooting—and why his...

Seth Dillon invokes Kamala Harris in ask about what's happening with McCarthy/Gaetz and it's comedy GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on October 02, 2023
Twitchy

We've seen people who are confused or out of the loop on certain issues, events, etc. ask for others to explain things to them as if they are small children or completely lacking knowledge around a topic, but Seth Dillon has come up with perhaps the best way to imply you need something explained to you very very very slowly with his ask about McCarthy and Gaetz:

Advertisement

Someone explain it to me like I'm Kamala Harris.

HA HA HA HA

It doesn't get much slower than that.

Break out the Venn Diagrams!

Insert Kamala cackle here.

She does indeed love her Venn Diagrams.

THERE ya' go!

CACKLE CACKLE CACKLE.

Recommended

Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's all about the passage of time, ya' know.

Or the patience.

***

Related:

'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS quote and LOL

HAA! AOC breaking out some BIG WORDS to prove she knows what she's talking about goes SO wrong (watch)

Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread
Sam J.
This inside look at the Trump Trial courtroom says SO MUCH about Letitia James and it ain't good (watch)
Sam J.
Redsteeze points out the CRIPPLNG hypocrisy in past coverage of Oz and Newsom's new Senate pick
justmindy
Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it can
Coucy
'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS quote and LOL
Sam J.
Try not to roll your eyes at NY AG Letitia James' statement before Trump's civil trial
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread Sam J.
Advertisement