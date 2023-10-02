'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS quote and LOL

We know USA Today thought they were somehow dunking on Libs of TikTok by publishing her response to them about pronouns but really, all they did was show how absolutely owned they are ... by LOTT.

Advertisement

Or maybe by themselves because this is a pretty big self-own.

Too damn funny.

Take a look:

She's not wrong.

You’re right obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2023

See? The richest guy in the world gets it.

Anyone with a functioning brain knows this is true — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2023

Sooo ... not the people at USA Today. Fair enough.

Way to go @libsoftiktok - you even have legacy media publishing their own fails. 🤣🤣 — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 2, 2023

It went right over zhis head. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 2, 2023

As most things do.

What a complete self own! — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) October 2, 2023

It is actually quite impressive at that.

Technically, writing for @USATODAY means nothing you say should be taken seriously... — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) October 2, 2023

Why does he have pronouns when he looks like what he freaking is?? — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) October 2, 2023

Because it's equitable or something? Justice? Dude, we don't know. We stopped trying to understand all of this stupid years ago. Now we just point and laugh.

Yup, sort of like that.

***

Related:

HAA! AOC breaking out some BIG WORDS to prove she knows what she's talking about goes SO wrong (watch)

Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread

Newsom chooses 'history-making' first Black lesbian to fill Feinstein's seat, there's just 1 BIG problem

'You're a FOOL': Megyn Kelly VICIOUSLY claps back at Mediaite for trying to dunk on her over Fox News

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.