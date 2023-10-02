'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS quote and LOL

Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it c...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on October 02, 2023
MEME Artist Angie

We know USA Today thought they were somehow dunking on Libs of TikTok by publishing her response to them about pronouns but really, all they did was show how absolutely owned they are ... by LOTT.

Or maybe by themselves because this is a pretty big self-own.

Too damn funny.

Take a look:

She's not wrong.

See? The richest guy in the world gets it.

Sooo ... not the people at USA Today. Fair enough.

As most things do.

It is actually quite impressive at that.

Because it's equitable or something? Justice? Dude, we don't know. We stopped trying to understand all of this stupid years ago. Now we just point and laugh.

Sam J.
Yup, sort of like that.

***

