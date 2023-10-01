'You're a FOOL': Megyn Kelly VICIOUSLY claps back at Mediaite for trying to dunk on her over Fox News

Mediaite has really been working hard to try and somehow dunk on Megyn Kelly over this or that for the past few months ... we get it, clicks and taps are important but this never seems to go well for them.

Advertisement

Like, at all.

For example, they tried to make her look stupid about Fox News partnering with Univision claiming they had no say so.

Yes, they're defending Fox News.

Guess how THAT went over:

If you think Fox did not have approval over which news outlet it partnered with on the debate you’re a fool. They 100% could have said no to Univision. https://t.co/4KwwXbMjRY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 30, 2023

From Mediaite:

But Kelly was not happy about what she called the “liberal framing” and worked herself into a lather during a discussion on The Megyn Kelly Show this week, targeting Calderón as well as Fox — even though it was the RNC who chose the media partners for the debate.

But Fox News could have said no.

That's the whole freakin' point.

They should have said no, if you are going to represent the Latino community in a Republican debate, the last organization you want is the extremely left leaning Univision. — Kevin (@RegularGuyKevin) September 30, 2023

Plenty of other resources other than Leftist Univision.

If it was Ronna's call this is even more proof we should have replaced her.

She was an embarrassment for “representing” Latinos that night. I couldn’t understand @iliacalderon either.



Horrible selection.

Many Latino anchors can and do speak English and Spanish fluently and would have done a decent job.



Muy mal ejemplo y selección. — Americano (@TheBikemen) September 30, 2023

They might as well have had the Democrats moderate the debate.



Next debate better be hosted by @joerogan or @TimJDillon or Alex Jones or Newsmax or something. Fox is a joke. — dekachin (@dekach1n) September 30, 2023

Fox News has not exactly been all that popular with their GOP Debates thus far.

Not at all.

***

Related:

Like father like daughter --> Liz Cheney pushing to fund more war in Ukraine BACKFIRES spectacularly

Did Biden just spill the beans on his Ukrainian 'interests' in statement on bipartisan funding bill?

Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS (isn't) *watch*

That's a LOTTA stupid! Here are some of the DUMBEST takes defending Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.