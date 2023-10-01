That's a LOTTA stupid! Here are some of the DUMBEST takes defending Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm

LOL! The Jamaal Bowman fire alarm memes are … on FIRE
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on October 01, 2023
meme

You'd think by now, that nothing on X would ever surprise a Twitchy/Twixxer editor and yet, here we are. Jamaal Bowman clearly pulled the fire alarm. He did. That's the reality of it and he should be held accountable like any other American for disrupting government proceedings. Heck, we have Americans serving years for simply breaking a window ... 

But we suppose it's (D)ifferent for Bowman because he's not only a (D)emocrat, but he's clearly not bright enough to recognize a fire alarm when he sees one. Forget he was a principal for years and likely saw plenty of fire alarms during that time - seems getting elected to a higher office somehow made him dumber.

Sorry, not sorry, if you think a fire alarm is going to open a door, you're dumb.

You do not pass go.

You do not collect $200.

All of that being said, our pals on the Left (and sorry, Krassenstein bros, you're still on the Left) are out front and center trying to make their case defending Bowman because we suppose that's all they know how to do. Here are some of the dumbest:

Note, Brian, ain't nobody readin' all of that.

Especially when it's just ridiculous spin.

Sadly, his post wasn't even the dumbest.

Awww, look at that. It's a cautionary tale and stuff.

And nobody is jumping to conclusions, Norman. Bowman literally pulled the fire alarm AND these buildings are all connected. 

Just stop it.

Chris Hayes only had a few words to say ... 

DERP DERP DERP!

IT'S SO CONFUSING TO WORK IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, YOU GUYS.

HA HA HA HA 

Holy crap.

FFS.

Yes, the reporters are always trying to hurt Democrats. Totes.

Dean probably thinks this makes him look edgy and clever.

He's wrong, of course.

It was 'sickening' to see Democrats hold one of their own accountable.

Right.

***

