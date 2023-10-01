That's a LOTTA stupid! Here are some of the DUMBEST takes defending Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm

You'd think by now, that nothing on X would ever surprise a Twitchy/Twixxer editor and yet, here we are. Jamaal Bowman clearly pulled the fire alarm. He did. That's the reality of it and he should be held accountable like any other American for disrupting government proceedings. Heck, we have Americans serving years for simply breaking a window ...

But we suppose it's (D)ifferent for Bowman because he's not only a (D)emocrat, but he's clearly not bright enough to recognize a fire alarm when he sees one. Forget he was a principal for years and likely saw plenty of fire alarms during that time - seems getting elected to a higher office somehow made him dumber.

Sorry, not sorry, if you think a fire alarm is going to open a door, you're dumb.

You do not pass go.

You do not collect $200.

All of that being said, our pals on the Left (and sorry, Krassenstein bros, you're still on the Left) are out front and center trying to make their case defending Bowman because we suppose that's all they know how to do. Here are some of the dumbest:

The Jamaal Bowman Fire Alarm Outrage Was a Bunch of Baloney it Appears.



Here's why:



- Congressman Bowman was actually in the Cannon House Office Building 1200 feet away from the US Capitol when he claims to have rushed out of the building to make the vote. Note that a fire… pic.twitter.com/aaH21jlALg — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 1, 2023

Note, Brian, ain't nobody readin' all of that.

Especially when it's just ridiculous spin.

Sadly, his post wasn't even the dumbest.

The Bowman story is a good cautionary tale not to jump to conclusions. The first wave of stories, amplified on Twitter, said that he pulled a fire alarm in the Capitol to delay the vote. It is now clear it was in the Cannon Bldg. That would’ve had no impact on the vote. 1/ — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 1, 2023

Awww, look at that. It's a cautionary tale and stuff.

And nobody is jumping to conclusions, Norman. Bowman literally pulled the fire alarm AND these buildings are all connected.

Just stop it.

Chris Hayes only had a few words to say ...

DERP DERP DERP!

So many people have never worked in or around a federal building and it shows. 1st off, when dialing out often you have to use 9, so you end up calling emergency 911 a lot. A lot a lot. They're used to checking before sending anyone out because it happens so often. — HisRoyalFlyness The Timbersmith (@FlyIngenuity) October 1, 2023

IT'S SO CONFUSING TO WORK IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, YOU GUYS.

I am so glad the stories I saw were wrong. I would have been so disappointed. And how much lower can the GOP go? After the fake screen shot in the hearing the other day then this, they are so vile all while pushing they're christian values on everyone. No thank you. — mary (@mom2zna) October 1, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

A number of J6ers were confused by this during the insurrection and ended up smashing the doors instead of pushing the bar and waiting 30 seconds. — Ken Cox (@kencoxca on Threads.net) 🇨🇦 (@KenCox) October 1, 2023

FFS.

Reporters were the first one to spread the “to stall the vote” claim. They should be named and shamed. It was completely outrageous how they ran with it. — Tintin (@tintintar) October 1, 2023

Yes, the reporters are always trying to hurt Democrats. Totes.

On the other hand, because of the jump to conclusions, we have Republicans on record as saying that disrupting Congress is a serious offense which needs to be investigated, which of course they denied when it came to the insurrection. — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) October 1, 2023

Dean probably thinks this makes him look edgy and clever.

He's wrong, of course.

It was honestly sickening to see so many Dems pounce on Bowman in the same way the GOP does when very little details were out. I muted several accts. Dems can’t wait to brag about the fact they can hold a Dem responsible with that ‘see how it’s done Rs?’ attitude. — Marie101 (@101_scarlett) October 1, 2023

It was 'sickening' to see Democrats hold one of their own accountable.

Right.

