Dem staffer caught whispering something VERY telling during Pete Buttigieg interview on The View (watch)

We're not sure what's funnier here, Sunny Hostin trying to pretend she cares about Biden building a bridge with GOP voters OR the obvious Democrat staffer caught on a hot mic reacting to her question.

Either way, this is GLORIOUS.

For us, not for Pete ...

Watch:

"Why hasn't this administration been able to find that bridge with more voters and the GOP?"



VOICE OFF CAMERA: "Ughhh, oh my God" pic.twitter.com/zcRdhsSOJC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2023

Ughhh, oh my God.

It's The View, we feel this way every time we watch it so that seems fair.

Good reminder that Democrat communication staffer is the easiest job in the universe - to the point that they’re audibly shocked when THE VIEW stumps a Democrat official with “why aren’t you reaching more people?” https://t.co/QNTdgh1xVe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 29, 2023

Heh.

Was this the voice of a Buttigieg staffer unhappy with a question being asked of the secretary? On *checks notes* a hard-hitting episode of The View https://t.co/Rw8rJNtuMf — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 29, 2023

We're thinking it was a staffer although it could have been one of The View ladies realizing how embarrassing their show really is.

Democrat staffer bewildered that their boss is asked an even remotely tough question: https://t.co/RQxRhOmy5p — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 29, 2023

America feels the same as the peron off camera. https://t.co/J62U78cxuO — 🌙🌴CarolinianGreen (@CarolinianGreen) September 29, 2023

True story.

Thanks for the laugh!

***

