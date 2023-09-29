REE! Alexander Vindman flips OUT over 1 simple, common-sense question from Elon Musk...
Dem staffer caught whispering something VERY telling during Pete Buttigieg interview on The View (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:55 PM on September 29, 2023
The View

We're not sure what's funnier here, Sunny Hostin trying to pretend she cares about Biden building a bridge with GOP voters OR the obvious Democrat staffer caught on a hot mic reacting to her question.

Either way, this is GLORIOUS.

For us, not for Pete ... 

Watch:

Ughhh, oh my God.

It's The View, we feel this way every time we watch it so that seems fair.

Heh.

We're thinking it was a staffer although it could have been one of The View ladies realizing how embarrassing their show really is.

True story.

Thanks for the laugh!

***

***

Tags: DEMOCRAT THE VIEW PETE BUTTIGIEG

