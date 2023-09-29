Bro, LOL: Victor Shi claiming NO Dem supports abortion up until the moment...
WHOA! After 27 years, an arrest has been made in the murder of...
Holy Moly! New York City is underwater as flash flooding turns its streets...
Try to spot the difference in Reuters' framing of allegations against Trump vs....
Elon Musk has a simple question about border priorities (NAILED it)
NBC News unwittingly serves up a GREAT explainer for why the gov't is...
The FCC tries to resurrect Net Neutrality; Drew Holden has the receipts.
'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame...
Matt Walsh takes SAVAGE victory lap after ACLU fails to block TN's gender-affirming...
Elon Musk destroys Adam Schiff and his laughable concern about X and 'election...
David Hogg OBLITERATED for claiming his pal Maxwell Frost obliterated Republicans' 'sham i...
Dianne Feinstein passes away at 90
WATCH: Harry Sisson hits a new low attacking Sarah Fields and the blowback...
Rolling Stone (hearts) the CIA

BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the Biden Crime family's head

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on September 29, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrats keep insisting there is no evidence tying Joe Biden to any of Hunter Biden's business dealings.

NO EVIDENCE.

Not even a little.

Except, of course, you know ... this:

Advertisement

... strung-out Hunter blew CEFC payola but could 'make it up in 12/20 days with Dad's help.'

That seems pretty damn clear.

In a normal world, in a just world, this would indeed be a smoking gun but in 2023 where telling a man he can't have a baby can get you in trouble with the law, that is just not the case.

It really is all any of us can do at this point.

The more they claim there is no evidence, the more we know there absolutely is.

Recommended

Bro, LOL: Victor Shi claiming NO Dem supports abortion up until the moment of birth goes REALLY wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

So what are Republicans going to do about it.

***

Related:

Bro, LOL: Victor Shi claiming NO Dem supports abortion up until the moment of birth goes REALLY wrong

'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame GOP into funding gov

David Hogg OBLITERATED for claiming his pal Maxwell Frost obliterated Republicans' 'sham impeachment'

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bro, LOL: Victor Shi claiming NO Dem supports abortion up until the moment of birth goes REALLY wrong
Sam J.
WHOA! After 27 years, an arrest has been made in the murder of Tupac Shakur
Coucy
WATCH: Harry Sisson hits a new low attacking Sarah Fields and the blowback is a sight to see
Aaron Walker
Try to spot the difference in Reuters' framing of allegations against Trump vs. Biden
Doug P.
'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame GOP into funding gov
Sam J.
Holy Moly! New York City is underwater as flash flooding turns its streets into rivers
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bro, LOL: Victor Shi claiming NO Dem supports abortion up until the moment of birth goes REALLY wrong Sam J.
Advertisement