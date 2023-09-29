BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the Biden Crime family's head

Democrats keep insisting there is no evidence tying Joe Biden to any of Hunter Biden's business dealings.

NO EVIDENCE.

Not even a little.

Except, of course, you know ... this:

SMOKING GUN: New WhatsApp messages b/t Hunter & Uncle Jimmy reveal strung-out Hunter blew CEFC payola but could "make it up in 15/20 days" w/ Dad's help. "I can work with you[r] father alone!" Jim Biden comforts. "We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 29, 2023

... strung-out Hunter blew CEFC payola but could 'make it up in 12/20 days with Dad's help.'

That seems pretty damn clear.

In a normal world, in a just world, this would indeed be a smoking gun but in 2023 where telling a man he can't have a baby can get you in trouble with the law, that is just not the case.

It really is all any of us can do at this point.

The more they claim there is no evidence, the more we know there absolutely is.

So what are Republicans going to do about it.

