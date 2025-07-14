And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His...
Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1...
Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post...
Adam Schiff's Lecture About AG Pam Bondi and 'Ethics' Might Be His Least...
New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They...
VIP
Let's Check Back In With How the Dem Narrative About ICE's Calif. Weed...
So ... the Epstein Files Case May NOT Be Dead in the Water...
Hackers Bring Out Elmo's Inner Monster and the Memes Are HILARIOUS
Monday Morning Meme Madness
BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons...
Vance’s Advance: Democrats Fail the ‘Dad Test’ by Making Fun of VP’s Fatherly...
VIP
Jonathan Capehart on PBS Upset Legacy Media Not Pushing Fake Stories About Trump’s...
MSNBC Lawyer: Illegal Aliens Might Exercise ‘Their Lawful Right of Self-Defense’ for ICE...
NBC News' Kristen Welker Dutifully Parrots Dems' 'Cages' Talking Point but Kristi Noem...

Buck Sexton Hands Democrats a Mirror to Let Them Know Why ICE Officers Have to Cover Their Faces

Doug P. | 12:25 PM on July 14, 2025
Meme

While the Democrats continue to have fits as the Trump administration enforces immigration laws and deports their most cherished political demographic -- illegal aliens -- they've been ramping up their demonization of the people who are removing dangerous criminals from the streets of America. The Left's "gestapo" rhetoric about federal law enforcement has inspired attacks on ICE, and it's gotten so bad that officers are covering their faces so they (and their families) can't be targeted.

Advertisement

Some areas of the country have the back of law enforcement:

From the NY Post:

Blakeman said the purpose of the order is to allow cops to mask up during certain police operations “when deemed necessary” to conceal their identity to “protect the integrity of their mission” and to limit any possibility of retaliation against them or their families.

The Dems are angry for exactly that very reason. They want the mob retaliate against officers. 

Buck Sexton has spelled out for Democrats exactly why ICE officers have to wear masks, and who they are taking after: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

"Anti-civilization insurgency" couldn't better describe what the Democratic Party has become over the years. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it while trying to block the deportation of the criminal illegals they love so much.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Puts the Biden Autopen DEBACLE Into Damning Perspective with Just 1 Quote and 2 Words
Sam J.
And Now, We're DEAD: X Points and LAUGHS at Resister Who's Sad His Neighborhood Tamale Slave Was Deported
Sam J.
Wonder Where Those INSANE Lefty Judges Come From? Check Out This Unhinged Post from the Guy Teaching Them
Sam J.
New York Magazine Thinks Americans Care If Canada Is 'FURIOUS' With Us. They Are HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement