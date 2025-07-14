Buck Sexton Hands Democrats a Mirror to Let Them Know Why ICE Officers Have to Cover Their Faces

While the Democrats continue to have fits as the Trump administration enforces immigration laws and deports their most cherished political demographic -- illegal aliens -- they've been ramping up their demonization of the people who are removing dangerous criminals from the streets of America. The Left's "gestapo" rhetoric about federal law enforcement has inspired attacks on ICE, and it's gotten so bad that officers are covering their faces so they (and their families) can't be targeted.

Advertisement

Some areas of the country have the back of law enforcement:

Nassau County will allow cops to wear face masks for ICE raids, undercover work: ‘We have their back’ https://t.co/uu5BU3KEa3 pic.twitter.com/fSFZgBmwFk — New York Post (@nypost) July 13, 2025

From the NY Post:

Blakeman said the purpose of the order is to allow cops to mask up during certain police operations “when deemed necessary” to conceal their identity to “protect the integrity of their mission” and to limit any possibility of retaliation against them or their families.

The Dems are angry for exactly that very reason. They want the mob retaliate against officers.

Buck Sexton has spelled out for Democrats exactly why ICE officers have to wear masks, and who they are taking after:

Law enforcement in places like Mexico wear masks because they have an anti-civilization insurgency in their country from cartels.

We have one too- from Democrats. https://t.co/X4sz2sjpbH — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 14, 2025

"Anti-civilization insurgency" couldn't better describe what the Democratic Party has become over the years.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it while trying to block the deportation of the criminal illegals they love so much.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!