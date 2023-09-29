BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the...
WHOA! After 27 years, an arrest has been made in the murder of...
Holy Moly! New York City is underwater as flash flooding turns its streets...
Try to spot the difference in Reuters' framing of allegations against Trump vs....
Elon Musk has a simple question about border priorities (NAILED it)
NBC News unwittingly serves up a GREAT explainer for why the gov't is...
The FCC tries to resurrect Net Neutrality; Drew Holden has the receipts.
'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame...
Matt Walsh takes SAVAGE victory lap after ACLU fails to block TN's gender-affirming...
Elon Musk destroys Adam Schiff and his laughable concern about X and 'election...
David Hogg OBLITERATED for claiming his pal Maxwell Frost obliterated Republicans' 'sham i...
Dianne Feinstein passes away at 90
WATCH: Harry Sisson hits a new low attacking Sarah Fields and the blowback...
Rolling Stone (hearts) the CIA

Bro, LOL: Victor Shi claiming NO Dem supports abortion up until the moment of birth goes REALLY wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on September 29, 2023
CNN

They say if you're not a liberal when you're young, you're heartless, and if you're not a conservative as you get older, you're brainless. Honestly, we're starting to think anyone who calls themselves a liberal/Democrat/Lefty is pretty brainless because that entire movement is nothing but a massive s**t show these days.

Advertisement

It's so bad that Biden's fanboy, Victor Shi made a fool of himself INSISTING no Democrats support abortion up until birth.

None.

Zero.

Zilch.

Except, you know, Vic is wrong.

Plenty of Democrats do. Hell, Ralph Northam talked openly about keeping a baby who survived an abortion 'comfortable' so the mother could decide whether or not to go ahead and let the child die.

Told you guys, they're awful.

Maybe Vic should watch this video ... 

The more you know.

Oops.

Recommended

BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the Biden Crime family's head
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seems a reasonable request since, you know, nobody supports it.

***

Related:

'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame GOP into funding gov

David Hogg OBLITERATED for claiming his pal Maxwell Frost obliterated Republicans' 'sham impeachment'

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the Biden Crime family's head
Sam J.
WHOA! After 27 years, an arrest has been made in the murder of Tupac Shakur
Coucy
WATCH: Harry Sisson hits a new low attacking Sarah Fields and the blowback is a sight to see
Aaron Walker
Try to spot the difference in Reuters' framing of allegations against Trump vs. Biden
Doug P.
'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame GOP into funding gov
Sam J.
Holy Moly! New York City is underwater as flash flooding turns its streets into rivers
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BuT tHeRe'S nO eViDeNcE! Paul Sperry drops a smoking gun RIGHT on the Biden Crime family's head Sam J.
Advertisement