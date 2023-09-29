Bro, LOL: Victor Shi claiming NO Dem supports abortion up until the moment of birth goes REALLY wrong

They say if you're not a liberal when you're young, you're heartless, and if you're not a conservative as you get older, you're brainless. Honestly, we're starting to think anyone who calls themselves a liberal/Democrat/Lefty is pretty brainless because that entire movement is nothing but a massive s**t show these days.

It's so bad that Biden's fanboy, Victor Shi made a fool of himself INSISTING no Democrats support abortion up until birth.

None.

Zero.

Zilch.

NO DEMOCRAT SUPPORTS ABORTION UNTIL THE MOMENT OF BIRTH, RON. ENOUGH. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 28, 2023

Except, you know, Vic is wrong.

Plenty of Democrats do. Hell, Ralph Northam talked openly about keeping a baby who survived an abortion 'comfortable' so the mother could decide whether or not to go ahead and let the child die.

Told you guys, they're awful.

Maybe Vic should watch this video ...

Here's 5 minutes of Democrats supporting abortions up to birth. Quit lying. https://t.co/rnYvFSBSJY pic.twitter.com/v8XmQnWJOk — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 24, 2023

The more you know.

Up to and after birth, my friend.https://t.co/nsWQXQ6q7o — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 28, 2023

Literally not true …. Just look at the house vote. Be honest about what all the House Democrats and Planned Parenthood support. — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) September 28, 2023

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Signs Bill to Implement Abortions Up to Birth https://t.co/zpkeA90kOe — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 28, 2023

Oops.

Then you won't be upset with banning it. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) September 28, 2023

Seems a reasonable request since, you know, nobody supports it.

