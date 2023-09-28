Try not to get emotional as Dems point to 'the only thing the...
Was This the Worst Debate Moderator Yet?
Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS...
WH spox & Hunter Biden's lawyer spotted NOT having the same spin
Gosh, these sound FAMILIAR: Chaya Raichik shares list of words getting conservatives demon...
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying...
The Second Republican Debate Was a Dumpster Fire
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails...
Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachme...
A bunch of kids occupied Speaker McCarthy's office today ... but don't call...
Just for fun ... a comprehensive roundup of the best memes from last...
How's THIS for a contradictory fact-check from the NY Times
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co....
Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps...

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 28, 2023
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

You guys know she thought she was being all big and bad with this one ... right?

Look at her, holding Jonathan Turley accountable! 

HA HA HA HA HA

The look on his face is perfection. We can't decide if he thinks she's an idiot or that he's amused with her. Either way, it's worth a watch:

Advertisement

WERE YOU THERE WHEN HUNTER SNORTED PARMESAN CHEESE BECAUSE HE THOUGHT IT WAS CRACK? SAY IT! SAY IT!

Hoo boy.

This woman.

RedSteeze had a fairly exceptional take on her tweet:

RUBBLE RUBBLE.

She does know this is an inquiry, right? Turley himself has said several times that while he's not yet convinced there's anything here to impeach Biden of he CERTAINLY thinks there's enough to form an inquiry.

Trying way too hard, Sandy.

Of course, they will. Anything to pretend there isn't anything here. We're shocked she didn't accuse Turley of presenting Russian DISINFORMATION.

Heh.

Wait, we probably shouldn't give her any ideas.

Recommended

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box
Sam J.
Advertisement

EVERY day.

Today is not all that special.

Like YEAH and stuff!

***

Related:

Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS Brian Kilmeade and his fake outrage

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box

John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)

Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: IMPEACHMENT JOE BIDEN AOC JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box
Sam J.
Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS Brian Kilmeade and his fake outrage
Sam J.
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)
Sam J.
WH spox & Hunter Biden's lawyer spotted NOT having the same spin
Doug P.
Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachment
Doug P.
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box Sam J.
Advertisement