Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch

You guys know she thought she was being all big and bad with this one ... right?

Look at her, holding Jonathan Turley accountable!

HA HA HA HA HA

The look on his face is perfection. We can't decide if he thinks she's an idiot or that he's amused with her. Either way, it's worth a watch:

AOC: Mr. Turley, simple question for you. In your testimony today, are you presenting any first-hand witness account of crimes committed by the president of the United States?



Turley: No, I'm not. pic.twitter.com/nuevF8Nn7N — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023

WERE YOU THERE WHEN HUNTER SNORTED PARMESAN CHEESE BECAUSE HE THOUGHT IT WAS CRACK? SAY IT! SAY IT!

Hoo boy.

This woman.

RedSteeze had a fairly exceptional take on her tweet:

"Mr. Turley, did you personally witness the president get handed a pillow sack with the word bribe written on it while dressed like the Hamburgler?" https://t.co/xmR1zvfHci — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2023

RUBBLE RUBBLE.

She does know this is an inquiry, right? Turley himself has said several times that while he's not yet convinced there's anything here to impeach Biden of he CERTAINLY thinks there's enough to form an inquiry.

Trying way too hard, Sandy.

When they DO present first-hand witnesses she'll try to discredit them as paid MAGA shills. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 28, 2023

Of course, they will. Anything to pretend there isn't anything here. We're shocked she didn't accuse Turley of presenting Russian DISINFORMATION.

Heh.

Wait, we probably shouldn't give her any ideas.

Seriously! 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 I’m going to use that logic next time I get called for Jury duty. 😅 — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) September 28, 2023

Dems are full-on crazytown today😂. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 28, 2023

EVERY day.

Today is not all that special.

They clipped the end of her time where she said... pic.twitter.com/lpikl2A1AL — Terry Jim/Coolidge 2024 (@Terry_Jim) September 28, 2023

Like YEAH and stuff!

***

***

