John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)

All we can say seeing this is really and truly ... HURR DURR.

Seriously, we're not sure what is actually wrong with John Fetterman but SOMETHING is not connecting in this guy's noggin. Blame the stroke, blame the wife pushing him to run for an office he's clearly not qualified or cut out for but this guy's elevator does not go all the way to the top.

Like at all.

He really thought this was a dunk on Republicans pushing back against the indoctrination of our children by adults pushing the 'gender-affirming care' agenda. This proves the guy really doesn't have a clue how any of this works OR how we expect our senators to behave.

Take a look:

This morning, I directed my staff to deliver a gift to congratulate and salute Representative Comer and his Team America™️ squad as they embark on their historic impeachment journey. pic.twitter.com/g9yFlC48HX — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 28, 2023

Oh no! He sure showed them! Good one, Bigfoot's drunk cousin.

*eye roll*

Electing mentally impaired people is smart because they do funny things like this. #helping — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 28, 2023

It's not even funny, right?

These junior high level antics dishonor the seat you hold. If you want to behave like a child, do it on your own time and your own dollar. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) September 28, 2023

You are a United States Senator.



Start acting like it, you honorless sack of embarrassment. — Tony, CEO of Stuff, Inc. (@PA_Daddoo) September 28, 2023

you really are a tool — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) September 28, 2023

He's DEFINITELY not had a great week.

Month.

Or year.

***

