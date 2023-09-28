Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps on TINY rake

Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co....
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on September 28, 2023
Twitter/Meme

Did you guys know Robert Reich used to support school choice? Looking back at his substack and writings, it's true. He understood poor kids shouldn't be stuck in horrible schools based on where they lived ...

But NOW that Republicans are pushing school choice, somehow it's a bad thing. 

Yeah, he's a disingenuous little leprechaun, we know.

No, Bob. School choice is just that, choice. And as we all know, choice scares the Hell out of teacher's unions (and thus, the Democrats who rely on those sweet donations from the unions) so now it's magically a bad thing for the money to follow the kid. Convenient, yeah?

OOPSIE.

He also fought against affordable housing in his neighborhood, but we digress.

And gosh, who gets trapped in those inner-city public schools? Certainly not Bob's kids.

THEY HAVE TO PROTECT THOSE CRAPPY TEACHERS IN EVEN CRAPPIER SCHOOLS ... REEEE! Eff those poor kids, all that matters is money and power which is ironic considering what Bob was trying to push here.

So damn simple.

No wonder Bob can't figure it out.

***

