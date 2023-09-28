Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps on TINY rake

Did you guys know Robert Reich used to support school choice? Looking back at his substack and writings, it's true. He understood poor kids shouldn't be stuck in horrible schools based on where they lived ...

Advertisement

But NOW that Republicans are pushing school choice, somehow it's a bad thing.

Yeah, he's a disingenuous little leprechaun, we know.

"School choice" sounds great, but it's a euphemism for defunding public schools and funneling the money to private, for-profit schools that don't have to accept all students, are not accountable for their curricula, and can use your tax dollars for religious indoctrination.… — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 28, 2023

No, Bob. School choice is just that, choice. And as we all know, choice scares the Hell out of teacher's unions (and thus, the Democrats who rely on those sweet donations from the unions) so now it's magically a bad thing for the money to follow the kid. Convenient, yeah?

you sent your kid to a private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 28, 2023

OOPSIE.

He also fought against affordable housing in his neighborhood, but we digress.

Mic drop!

So sick of all these liberal hypocrites (starting the Obamas & Clintons) who send their kids to private schools but want to lock poor & middle class kids in the failed public school system. Choice for them, not for you. Just steams me!👿👿 — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) September 28, 2023

You'd maybe have half a point if inner city public schools weren't a disaster. — Piper (@PiperSebring) September 28, 2023

And gosh, who gets trapped in those inner-city public schools? Certainly not Bob's kids.

I see it for what it is, Parental choice. Explain how failing schools should get preferential treatment? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 28, 2023

THEY HAVE TO PROTECT THOSE CRAPPY TEACHERS IN EVEN CRAPPIER SCHOOLS ... REEEE! Eff those poor kids, all that matters is money and power which is ironic considering what Bob was trying to push here.

Education dollars should follow students, not monopolistic and politically motivated institutions. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) September 28, 2023

You just have a problem with religious parents passing on their values to their children. You’re bothered you won’t be able to insert yourself in between other people and their kids. Just admit it already. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) September 28, 2023

Fund students not teachers unions — Buildbackcommonsense (@nomandates23) September 28, 2023

So damn simple.

No wonder Bob can't figure it out.

***

Related:

Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth

Advertisement

And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet

Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL

WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.