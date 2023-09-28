And BOOM: Megyn Kelly sums up ridiculous circus Fox News called the GOP Debate in one SAVAGE tweet

You guys. That GOP Debate last night was a hot mess. No idea what the heck Fox News was thinking with the moderators or questions they asked but seriously, bad stuff. We'd be embarrassed for them if we didn't think this was all deliberate for some reason.

Advertisement

What was their real goal here? And what was with that third moderator crapping all over the GOP?

Megyn Kelly perhaps had the best response summing up the entire debate in one little tweet:

Holy shit did that just happen? Survivor? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 28, 2023

What she said.

And yes, yes it did happen.

Welcome to 2023 where things just keep getting dumber even when you're sure they can't.

The answer to the "who would you throw off the island" question was far better than the question.



It was a cheap stunt, designed to make an ugly debate even uglier.



I'm glad that it failed to get the on-camera moment that they were hoping for. Shame on Dana & Fox for using it. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) September 28, 2023

Shocked Dana would even agree to ask that one.

Respect to @RonDeSantis for his response on that one. — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) September 28, 2023

It was smart of him to shut it down. Yup. When the candidates are the real adults in the room at a debate you KNOW the moderators are doing a crap job.

Bread and circus..



And when there is not enough bread, more circus! — Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) September 28, 2023

Trump won that debate hands down. — Brett Kimberly (@Brett_Kimberly4) September 28, 2023

If only he'd shown up. You KNOW his response would have been GOLD.

@FoxNews putting on a total sh*t show! Seriously, that's how they end the debate!



No closing statements??? What the heck!



Just a horrible production! — Proud Conservative 🇺🇸 🐊 (@CruzinAhead) September 28, 2023

All we can say at this point is we are NOT feeling guilty for NOT live-blogging that hot mess last night.

What a circus, and sadly, not an entertaining one at that.

***

Related:

Elon Musk starts LEGENDARY meme-thread by wrecking Mitch McConnell with the PERFECT meme and LOL

WTF is going on in Arizona?! We learned MORE about Katie Hobbs not being gov, and it just gets weirder

HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board, defends kids in LEGENDARY rant (watch)

YAAAS! Hollaria Briden DROPS Biden's WH pretending they CARE SO MUCH about farmers with 1 hilarious tweet

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.