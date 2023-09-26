HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board, defends kids in LEGENDARY rant (watch)

Every once in a while we come across a video that really needs no introduction ... it's just that good.
This video is one of those videos.
And this mom has had ENOUGH of the touchy-feely topics that are destroying public education and our kids.
Watch this - you will likely fist-pump at least once. Maybe even twice.
Based mother asks the teachers board why they are wasting all their time with touchy feely topics:— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) September 26, 2023
"There is one goal, and one goal alone in the education system: To prepare children to enter careers to be productive members of society. It is not a counceling session, it is not… pic.twitter.com/2dIrilp3gv
DRAAAAAG THEM.
GO MOM GO.
And you know what? Biden's DOJ would call her a domestic terrorist. What a stupid moment in history we're living through. Seriously.
It's not a counseling session.
Nope.
Put the feels away, school board - it's time to make sure our kids are learning.
I just love her. That’s all I can say. Absolutely spot on. Well articulated and concise. Well done to her! 👏— Olisa_Obioha (@olisaobioha) September 26, 2023
She's fearless. This is what happens when woke school boards and woke teachers and woke teachers' unions push parents too damn far.
I agree with her,prepare and teach children for a productive career,let them grow up freely without putting unreasonable ideas of sexuality into them..LET KIDS BE KIDS 💪— Royalgurly (@Royalgurly1) September 26, 2023
Let kids be kids.
Amen.
***
***
