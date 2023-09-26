Hero Mom Confronts School Board
HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board, defends kids in LEGENDARY rant (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 26, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Every once in a while we come across a video that really needs no introduction ... it's just that good. 

This video is one of those videos.

And this mom has had ENOUGH of the touchy-feely topics that are destroying public education and our kids.

Watch this - you will likely fist-pump at least once. Maybe even twice.

DRAAAAAG THEM.

GO MOM GO.

And you know what? Biden's DOJ would call her a domestic terrorist. What a stupid moment in history we're living through. Seriously.

It's not a counseling session.

Nope.

Put the feels away, school board - it's time to make sure our kids are learning.

She's fearless. This is what happens when woke school boards and woke teachers and woke teachers' unions push parents too damn far.

Let kids be kids.

Amen.

***

***

