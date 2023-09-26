HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board, defends kids in LEGENDARY rant (watch)

Every once in a while we come across a video that really needs no introduction ... it's just that good.

This video is one of those videos.

And this mom has had ENOUGH of the touchy-feely topics that are destroying public education and our kids.

Advertisement

Watch this - you will likely fist-pump at least once. Maybe even twice.

Based mother asks the teachers board why they are wasting all their time with touchy feely topics:



"There is one goal, and one goal alone in the education system: To prepare children to enter careers to be productive members of society. It is not a counceling session, it is not… pic.twitter.com/2dIrilp3gv — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) September 26, 2023

DRAAAAAG THEM.

GO MOM GO.

And you know what? Biden's DOJ would call her a domestic terrorist. What a stupid moment in history we're living through. Seriously.

Based mother asks the teachers board why they are wasting all their time with touchy feely topics:



"There is one goal, and one goal alone in the education system: To prepare children to enter careers to be productive members of society. It is not a counceling session, it is not… pic.twitter.com/2dIrilp3gv — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) September 26, 2023

It's not a counseling session.

Nope.

Put the feels away, school board - it's time to make sure our kids are learning.

I just love her. That’s all I can say. Absolutely spot on. Well articulated and concise. Well done to her! 👏 — Olisa_Obioha (@olisaobioha) September 26, 2023

She's fearless. This is what happens when woke school boards and woke teachers and woke teachers' unions push parents too damn far.

I agree with her,prepare and teach children for a productive career,let them grow up freely without putting unreasonable ideas of sexuality into them..LET KIDS BE KIDS 💪 — Royalgurly (@Royalgurly1) September 26, 2023

Let kids be kids.

Amen.

***

Related:

YAAAS! Hollaria Briden DROPS Biden's WH pretending they CARE SO MUCH about farmers with 1 hilarious tweet

That's right, Lefties, I'm not your friend ... I'm a white suburban mom and I'm your worst nightmare

John Hayward explains point-by-point why Biden would LOSE if election was held today in BRUTAL thread

***