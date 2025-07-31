Green Dreams Crash: When Gluing Yourself to the Road Isn’t Winning Any Climate...
Greg Gutfeld Has the Perfect Analogy for Sen. Cory Booker's Raging Senate Theatrics

Doug P. | 10:50 AM on July 31, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

As we told you a couple days ago, Democrat Senator Spartacus (aka Cory Booker) had yet another tantrum on the Senate floor this week.

To a large degree it seems like national politics is a place where people who wanted to be dramatic actors have ended up after not being talented enough to make it in the theater. Booker is certainly one of them. But the most entertaining part of this unhinged rant is that Booker was going after his own party: 

Take it easy, Spartacus!

On Fox News, Greg Gutfeld, who has also gotten under the skin of Rep. Eric Swalwell this week, had a great analogy for what Booker looked and sounded like during his meltdown: 

Nailed it!

The best thing was that it's the Democrats who wanted Booker to shut up and sit down. 

"SON OF A...."

Booker always looks like he's trying just a little too hard.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda while lefties like Cory Booker have fits about it.

