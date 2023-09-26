John Hayward explains point-by-point why Biden would LOSE if election was held today in BRUTAL thread

Since the Washington Post shared its own poll where Trump beat Biden by ten points (and then told everyone NOT to believe their poll because reasons), people have been talking about who can win in the general election. To be fair, we talk about this probably every day BUT this conversation feels more realistic, especially with numbers like WaPo's for Trump.

John Hayward put together an exceptional yet realistic thread about the general election and the fact that Biden would lose if it were held today.

Take a gander:

I would question any poll that shows Trump over Biden by double digits, but I suspect that if the election were held today, Trump would stand a good chance of winning. Of course, the election will not be held today. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

Plenty of time for Biden to make things even worse for himself and the Democrats.

Heh.

Biden is at the lowest of low ebbs, a laughingstock at best and a menace at worst, constantly humiliated on the world stage while Americans groan under Bidenflation - and hear snotty lectures from his spin doctors about why they should stop complaining. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

Damn he's good at this.

Yeah yeah, we've said that before but he really is.

Worse still for Biden, all the ways in which he is manifestly a terrible president are economic issues that rebound to Trump's advantage. People remember how much better things were before Covid-19 and Joe Biden came along. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

This. ^

That gets you into the weeds about how much people blame Trump for the coronavirus debacle. As the pandemic grows more distant, people are probably less likely to dwell on his leadership during the pandemic breakout year - and they like Biden no better on the issue. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

More people died under Biden.

More people took 'the jab' under Biden.

And now more people are living paycheck-to-paycheck while Biden insists he's created 13 million jobs knowing damn well people going back to work is not job creation.

Grassroots energy is all on the Right at the moment, especially parents pushing back against the Democrat lunatics who ruined the school system. It adds to the Let's Go Brandon energy, and it's another issue where the smarmy Dem response makes people even angrier at them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE PARENTS!

The public gets almost daily reminders about Biden's mental and physical deterioration, which prevents any momentum from building behind his media operation and its "comeback" narratives. Nobody thinks this shambling wreck is going to get any better. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

Probably why his 'team' has put together a 'Keep Joe From Tripping' plan.

In so many ways, Biden is about as low as he could get right now, and in specific ways that work to Trump's advantage. Those baffled at why Trump's outrageous statements don't sink his numbers are underestimating how much the public loathes this establishment. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

He's as low as he could get right now and it's his own doing.

That dynamic probably won't hold up for very long, not as strongly as it holds sway right now. Events occur, the public's attention shifts, more scrutiny turns to the challenger as decision day approaches, and the GOP still hasn't shown that it can win a "fortified" election. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

Buuuuut it could.

The absurd changes inflicted on our electoral system under cover of Covid-19 were designed to make it easier for Dems to harvest ballots from indifferent voters. A lot of the people they'll target will reflexively vote against Trump, or be easily swayed by Dem hot-button issues. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

In other words, just because we all know Biden sucks that doesn't mean we take our eye off the prize.

Harvestable voters might not vote based on the economic conditions that cut so sharply against Biden. A lot of them will shrug and, with prodding from the harvesters, accept conditions as the New Normal. Working them up to vote against the monster Trump won't be difficult. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

So the GOP has got to get their ground game together or it won't matter who they nominate.

Dems have plenty of time to get their electoral legions lined up before Election Day. Even if the "Trump is winning" polls weren't cooked to create that impression, even if today's polls are a legit snapshot of an electorate Trump could win, that picture will probably change. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

Trump, and every other candidate, would be wise to watch how the Biden campaign and its media allies try to change the subject and parry that every move. Keep the race focused on the issues they don't want to discuss. Don't let them spread apathy about the economy or immigration. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

Hell yeah.

Look at it this way: today is a day when the polls supposedly show Trump beating Biden outside the margin of fraud. This is a bit of historical terrain where the Dems lose badly. Keep bringing the fight back to this quarter of the political battlefield as much as you can. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2023

Dems lose badly.

That's all that matters.

***

***

