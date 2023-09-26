Biden's team initiates plan 'Keep the Old Guy From Tripping' and it's hilariously...
Bidenomics blunder: Republicans with 21-point advantage on economy
OOPSIE! THEIR BAD! Study shows many scientific publications MAY have 'exaggerated' risks f...
'Isn't this interesting': Wikipedia attempts to edit and erase history of actual Nazi,...
It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern...
Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat...
Can You Eat at Upscale NYC Restaurants Dressed like John Fetterman?
Huge new development in ‘Sound of Freedom’ donor ‘kidnapping’ case
Maxwell Frost is ONCE AGAIN mad landlords have rules about how they rent...
AP notes 'critics' say Rumble promotes far-right extremism and conspiracy theories
WaPo's Joe Biden simp Philip Bump locks down replies to his latest defense...
USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is
Ted Cruz SCHOOLS anti-Christian organization targeting Auburn mass baptism
No wonder Donald Trump said he wanted to buy a Glock

WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a real HUMDINGER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on September 26, 2023
Meme

Full disclosure, we don't often write about these 'predictions' because USUALLY conspiracy theories are just that ... conspiracy theories. HOWEVER, over the past four years or so we've seen some humdinger of conspiracy theories turn out to be true sooo we thought we'd go ahead and write about this tweet and the supposed 'inside info' the claims are based on.

Advertisement

Again, we can neither confirm nor deny that any of this is true but WOWZA, what a freakin' read.

Take a look:

From the post:

Kamala will be forced to resign as VP, and sent to the senate to replace Dianne Feinstein.

Then, Gavin Newsom will be subbed in as VP.

THEN they will REMOVE Joe Biden from office.

QUOTE: “either he will ‘die of Covid’ or ‘he fell from his bicycle’ or whatever. One way or another, he will be forced to resign.”

Then, Newsom will run against Trump!

Okay, so a decade ago we'd have looked at this tweet and thought, 'Eh, RIGHT. Whatever, Twitter.' But now? And after what we witnessed in 2020? Guys, anything is possible and our own government has more than proven it will do what it must to retain power. They proved that when they locked our country down to 'protect us' from a virus with a 99% survival rate.

So all we can do is look at posts like this and say, 'Yeah, it could happen.'

Recommended

It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people
Sam J.
Advertisement

We don't put anything past the Democrats anymore.

Fair point.

And THAT is the freakin' truth. Again, maybe even just five years ago, this editor would have seen this post and ignored it ... but now? Just don't know, you guys.

Also fair.

But then again ...

They very well might if the Black woman in question is as unpopular as Kamala Harris is.

Don't mind us, we'll be over in the corner adding pretty tinfoil flowers to our pretty tinfoil hat.

Advertisement

***

Related:

It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people

Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat story gets even WORSE

'Disinformation': Drew Holden shreds media covering for Biden's border FAILS in receipt-filled THREAD

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people
Sam J.
Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat story gets even WORSE
Sam J.
Bidenomics blunder: Republicans with 21-point advantage on economy
Amy Curtis
'Isn't this interesting': Wikipedia attempts to edit and erase history of actual Nazi, Yaroslav Hunka
Amy Curtis
OOPSIE! THEIR BAD! Study shows many scientific publications MAY have 'exaggerated' risks for long COVID
Sam J.
Biden's team initiates plan 'Keep the Old Guy From Tripping' and it's hilariously EMBARRASSING
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people Sam J.
Advertisement