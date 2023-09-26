WHOA: Post sharing 'reported inside info' explaining how Democrats will install Newsom a real HUMDINGER

Full disclosure, we don't often write about these 'predictions' because USUALLY conspiracy theories are just that ... conspiracy theories. HOWEVER, over the past four years or so we've seen some humdinger of conspiracy theories turn out to be true sooo we thought we'd go ahead and write about this tweet and the supposed 'inside info' the claims are based on.

Advertisement

Again, we can neither confirm nor deny that any of this is true but WOWZA, what a freakin' read.

Take a look:

Political author Greg Rubini has reported inside info that:



Kamala will be forced to resign as VP, and sent to the senate to replace Dianne Feinstein.



Then, Gavin Newsom will be subbed in as VP.



THEN they will REMOVE Joe Biden from office.



QUOTE: “either he will ‘die of… — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) September 25, 2023

From the post:

Kamala will be forced to resign as VP, and sent to the senate to replace Dianne Feinstein. Then, Gavin Newsom will be subbed in as VP. THEN they will REMOVE Joe Biden from office. QUOTE: “either he will ‘die of Covid’ or ‘he fell from his bicycle’ or whatever. One way or another, he will be forced to resign.” Then, Newsom will run against Trump!

Okay, so a decade ago we'd have looked at this tweet and thought, 'Eh, RIGHT. Whatever, Twitter.' But now? And after what we witnessed in 2020? Guys, anything is possible and our own government has more than proven it will do what it must to retain power. They proved that when they locked our country down to 'protect us' from a virus with a 99% survival rate.

So all we can do is look at posts like this and say, 'Yeah, it could happen.'

We don't put anything past the Democrats anymore.

It would take the nominally Republican House to approve Newsom's appointment as Vice-President. Not saying impossible, but highly unlikely scenario. — David Shestokas (@shestokas) September 26, 2023

Fair point.

Truth is stranger than fiction. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) September 26, 2023

And THAT is the freakin' truth. Again, maybe even just five years ago, this editor would have seen this post and ignored it ... but now? Just don't know, you guys.

The idea of Newsome as President is laughable… — KobeJordan (@timothybumper) September 25, 2023

Also fair.

But then again ...

I'm old enough to remember when the thought of Biden as president was laughable. Yet here we are. — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫🐊 (@SamanthaPfaff) September 25, 2023

LOL. The idea that the 2023 Democratic Party would dump a black woman for a rich white man is preposterous. Harris isn’t going anywhere and will likely be our next President sooner or later. — 🦩rockmom 💃🏻 (@rockmom) September 26, 2023

They very well might if the Black woman in question is as unpopular as Kamala Harris is.

Don't mind us, we'll be over in the corner adding pretty tinfoil flowers to our pretty tinfoil hat.

Advertisement

***

Related:

It's so ON! Elon Musk has HAD IT, set to expose Biden's southern border crisis to M(B)ILLIONS of people

Harry Smollett - sorry - Sisson's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad bomb threat story gets even WORSE

'Disinformation': Drew Holden shreds media covering for Biden's border FAILS in receipt-filled THREAD