'Disinformation': Drew Holden shreds media covering for Biden's border FAILS in receipt-filled THREAD

Drew Holden is truly the thread MASTER. Anytime we come across one of his threads on Twitter (now X), we know we're in for a heckuva ride ... especially when he brings receipts. And he most DEFINITELY brought receipts in this brutal thread holding the mainstream media accountable for literally covering for Biden's massive failure at the southern border.

Don't take our word for it - see for yourself:

🧵Thread🧵



The media have worked overtime to cover for Biden’s failing border policies.



After giving Biden credit for a temporary lull in crossings in June, the ongoing disaster at the border is somehow out of his hands. Me for @FreeBeacon, start here ⤵️ https://t.co/7sgl0aZzZx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

It's sort of like how Biden's policies caused inflation to go crazy high, and now he's trying to take credit for it dropping. Breaking stuff to take credit for fixing stuff ... it's the Democrat way.

When the last surge of illegal border crossings unexpectedly went quiet in June, the media was quick to credit Biden’s new policies for the success.@politico was there to cheer on the victory lap pic.twitter.com/TE17GFmoTp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

Of course they were.

@axios was even more blunt about it, calling a few weeks of relative quiet a “breakthrough” pic.twitter.com/8AA01rfpzn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

Axios.

Shocker.

@nytimes at least acknowledged that the situation may not hold but broke out the prose to talk about how great the border was at the moment. pic.twitter.com/mPHhOK27ML — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

New York Times is gonna New York Times.

@washingtonpost did the same, praising Biden’s “efforts to meet the changing demands” at the “eerily quiet” border. pic.twitter.com/QzvK7bepKr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

Good ol' WaPo.

The border, until now, had been a serious electoral problem for Biden. @axios declared it resolved in late July. pic.twitter.com/Ls6c3v7B1o — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

Axios. Again.

@guardian did, too.



For the media, the border situation was under control, thanks to President Biden. pic.twitter.com/dlisKzTc6d — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

All we can do is point and laugh.

Heck, @CNN was even reporting on how the Biden admin was already building on the victory. pic.twitter.com/4W3ajewBVZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

CNN is so irrelevant these days, we've kinda sorta forgotten all about them.

That didn’t last. In the last two months, the border has been a disaster. @FreeBeacon has tons of pieces on it if you aren’t familiar but I suspect most of you are, so I won’t belabor it here. https://t.co/MKcpsEN22p — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

Yeah, it's a total shiznit show down there.

And now, rather than revisit those policies they had hyped, the media are back to blaming forces outside of Biden’s control for what’s going on. Here’s @Reuters: pic.twitter.com/dZELfPJukn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

AOC blamed Trump and Rubio.

Seriously.

Now the focus is back to Biden helplessly trying to tackle a humanitarian crisis, per @nytimes pic.twitter.com/RxmaWn2iBP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

HE'S DOING HIS BEST YOU GUYS.

@CNN had even more explanations for the migrant surge now. None of them, you’ll notice, mention the actions of the president.



Although they did manage to blame “disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/9gCv8tyyuL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

Disinformation. HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

And there it is.

You would think that this kind of course correction over the span of just a couple of months would prompt some tough questions from the press, at least about uncritically accepting White House talking points.



It hasn’t. pic.twitter.com/FOHqgKhrIo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2023

Now, we'd only think this if we had an actual functioning mainstream media.

Since we don't ...

