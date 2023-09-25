Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after GOING OFF on Trudeau for applauding a Nazi in SAVAGE post

So. Much. This. All of this. We kinda sorta totally love watching Rob Schneider going off on Trudeau for applauding a Nazi ...

Can you guys believe this is real life? Every day seems dumber than the one before.

Never thought we'd see the day when a literal Nazi was applauded anywhere, let alone by the Canadian Parliament.

And yet, here we are.

Like many people, Rob was (is?) PISSED:

I just canceled my trip to Canada.

I just can’t…

It’s beyond the pale.

Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honoring of one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament.

No words… https://t.co/ZEVwZjOPse — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 25, 2023

It's beyond the pale.

True story.

I mean they have to know history right? Russia (the Soviet Union), were Allies to Canada and the house speaker even said he fought against them… it’s just baffling, but even more so is that they still voted to find Zelensky after he brought a Nazi as his guest. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) September 25, 2023

Do they know history? Really?

Eh.

The twist here is when they called the truckers protesting the vaccine mandate Nazis…. As they give a standing ovation to an actual Nazi. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) September 25, 2023

That's how it usually turns out with these types.

Not sure what is going on? The world is flipping inside out. — mike durrett (@mikedurrett7) September 25, 2023

Yup, and it has been, for quite some time.

Thank you Rob for standing on principles. You are truly one of the most genuine comedians and patriots. — Meme Right Politics (@MemeRtPolitics) September 25, 2023

He really is.

***

