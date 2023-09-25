AOC Gets Dragged Because Her Tesla Isn't Union Made
Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after GOING OFF on Trudeau for applauding a Nazi in SAVAGE post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on September 25, 2023
Meme

So. Much. This. All of this. We kinda sorta totally love watching Rob Schneider going off on Trudeau for applauding a Nazi ...

Can you guys believe this is real life? Every day seems dumber than the one before.

Never thought we'd see the day when a literal Nazi was applauded anywhere, let alone by the Canadian Parliament.

And yet, here we are.

Like many people, Rob was (is?) PISSED:

It's beyond the pale.

True story.

Do they know history? Really?

Eh.

That's how it usually turns out with these types.

Politico's headline about who Trudeau & Zelenskyy applauded earns 'one hell of a Community Note'
Doug P.
Yup, and it has been, for quite some time.

He really is.

Sen. Bob Menendez's explanation for the LARGE amount of cash and gold found in his home's a DOOZY (watch)

HA! Hillary Clinton claiming Russia MIGHT interfere with 24 election does NOT go well (like, at all)

Oilfield Rando has the PERFECT response to media panicking over workers NOT getting paid in govt shutdown

RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman on southern border is GOLD

Politico's headline about who Trudeau & Zelenskyy applauded earns 'one hell of a Community Note'
Doug P.
James Woods sums up Biden's 'priorities' with a meme that's maddeningly perfect
Doug P.
Sen. Bob Menendez's explanation for the LARGE amount of cash and gold found in his home's a DOOZY (watch)
Sam J.
RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman on southern border is GOLD
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando has the PERFECT response to media panicking over workers NOT getting paid in govt shutdown
Sam J.
HA! Hillary Clinton claiming Russia MIGHT interfere with 24 election does NOT go well (like, at all)
Sam J.

