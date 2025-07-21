Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About...
Now THIS Is an Attack on the Judiciary! Hakeem Jeffries Faces Ethics Complaint Over Call to Fire NJ Judge

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Back in May, several Democrats were arrested outside a New Jersey ICE center after trying to gain access to the facility, refusing to leave, and (in the case of Rep. Lamonica McIver) assaulting federal officers. As always, the Left screamed this was tyranny, and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka filed suit against U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and DHS. On June 10, Rep. McIver was indicted by a federal grand jury.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba is also a Democrat, but that's irrelevant because she's doing her job.

And House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is mad about that, and he wants Habba fired:

For enforcing the laws that Baraka and McIver broke?

Really?

We thought no one was above the law, Hakeem.

He's a partisan hack.

Now Jeffries is facing an ethics complaint over this:

Where's the media? Fox News aside, this writer doesn't see breathless headlines about Jeffries and his attack on the judiciary.

Where's Jake Tapper?

Where's Rachel Maddow?

Here's more from Fox News:

Republican legal activists are filing a complaint in defense of U.S. Attorney Alina Habba after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for federal district judges to remove her from her position. 

Jeffries’ complaints about Habba stemmed from her decision to charge Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., with obstructing Homeland Security agents during an altercation at an immigration facility in Newark on May 9. 

McIver has pleaded not guilty. She is now headed for trial on Nov. 10.

...

The Article III Project filed a House Ethics complaint against Jeffries over the weekend for "improperly inserting himself into a criminal proceeding." 

"This is clear corruption by House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries."

Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed Habba, a former Trump campaign legal spokesperson and White House counselor, to the position in March in an acting capacity. 

Habba’s confirmation has been held up in the Senate. But if a majority of U.S. district court judges in New Jersey decide to allow her to retain her position on Monday, she could stay on through the Trump presidency. 


It's clearly corruption.

Yes, it does.

Temu Obama does more harm than good.

House Republicans are dropping the ball on this.

A steaming pile of garbage.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

