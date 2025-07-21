Now THIS Is an Attack on the Judiciary! Hakeem Jeffries Faces Ethics Complaint Over Call to Fire NJ Judge

Back in May, several Democrats were arrested outside a New Jersey ICE center after trying to gain access to the facility, refusing to leave, and (in the case of Rep. Lamonica McIver) assaulting federal officers. As always, the Left screamed this was tyranny, and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka filed suit against U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and DHS. On June 10, Rep. McIver was indicted by a federal grand jury.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba is also a Democrat, but that's irrelevant because she's doing her job.

And House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is mad about that, and he wants Habba fired:

The so-called U.S. Attorney in NJ maliciously indicted Congresswoman LaMonica McIver for doing her job.



Alina Habba is a woefully unqualified political hack who has to go.



She must be rejected by the Federal District Court judges who are considering whether to retain her.… — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) July 18, 2025

We thought no one was above the law, Hakeem.

Her criminal behavior is literally on film. We are not stupid. You are a fool. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 18, 2025

Now Jeffries is facing an ethics complaint over this:

'Clear corruption': Jeffries faces complaint for pressing judges to fire Alina Habba https://t.co/uNhvaxjoC9 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 21, 2025

Where's the media? Fox News aside, this writer doesn't see breathless headlines about Jeffries and his attack on the judiciary.

Where's Jake Tapper?

Where's Rachel Maddow?

Here's more from Fox News:

Republican legal activists are filing a complaint in defense of U.S. Attorney Alina Habba after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for federal district judges to remove her from her position. Jeffries’ complaints about Habba stemmed from her decision to charge Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., with obstructing Homeland Security agents during an altercation at an immigration facility in Newark on May 9. McIver has pleaded not guilty. She is now headed for trial on Nov. 10. ... The Article III Project filed a House Ethics complaint against Jeffries over the weekend for "improperly inserting himself into a criminal proceeding." "This is clear corruption by House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries." Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed Habba, a former Trump campaign legal spokesperson and White House counselor, to the position in March in an acting capacity. Habba’s confirmation has been held up in the Senate. But if a majority of U.S. district court judges in New Jersey decide to allow her to retain her position on Monday, she could stay on through the Trump presidency.



He has tried to influence Judges to change a possible legal outcome that is unfavorable to his party. Something needs to happen to him….. swiftly! — romanssm14 (@Romanssm14) July 21, 2025

Good. Jeffries is one of the most untrustworthy politicians that exists in DC today. His sole purpose is to sew division which is ultimately harmful. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) July 21, 2025

It's 12:00 PM and I've yet to see a single Republican in Congress call for the censure of Hakeem Jeffries.



Hi, @SpeakerJohnson https://t.co/DSf8wqQrlW — Kate (@kate_p45) July 21, 2025

House Republicans are dropping the ball on this.

That silence you hear is every "journalist" suddenly finding attacks on the independent judiciary to be totes adorbs.



The media is garbage. https://t.co/Pou4ujReJE — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 21, 2025

