Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of...
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took...
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See...
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCH...
Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill...
Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformatio...
KJP Leaves the Democrat Party! Joy Reid Throws MSNBC Under The Bus!
Racist Wisconsin Dems Earmark MILLIONS for Social Worker and Mental Health Training (Unles...
Flaming Idiot: New Video Shows Suspected Colorado Terrorist Accidentally Set Himself Ablaz...
Sen. Cory Booker Quotes Thomas Jefferson and Has Apparently Forgotten Which Party He's...

We Thought No One Was Above the Law? NJ Mayor Baraka Sues DHS and U.S Attorney Who Arrested Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on June 04, 2025
Twitter

Back at the beginning of May, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka FAFO'd at the ICE facility in New Jersey. He and other Democrats obstructed officers and caused a scene, leading to arrests.

Advertisement

Now Baraka is suing U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and a DHS agent:

'No one is above the law.' 

That includes you, buddy.

That's (D)ifferent.

Just like the illegals they support.

They're always above the law.

He believes so.

Recommended

THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
Advertisement

The law only applies to other people.

Not Democrats.

That would be hilarious.

Being an embarrassment is the only thing he's good at.

Not even Baraka.

For her part, U.S. Attorney Habba responded:

Democrats don't do that. Their constituents are the illegal aliens. Not Americans.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER NEWARK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody
Doug P.
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See This (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
Brett T.
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.
Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist Doug P.
Advertisement