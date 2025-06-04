We Thought No One Was Above the Law? NJ Mayor Baraka Sues DHS and U.S Attorney Who Arrested Him

Back at the beginning of May, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka FAFO'd at the ICE facility in New Jersey. He and other Democrats obstructed officers and caused a scene, leading to arrests.

Now Baraka is suing U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and a DHS agent:

Today I filed a federal lawsuit against Alina Habba and DHS Agent Ricky Patel for false arrest, malicious prosecution, and defamation. They abused their power to violently arrest me at Delaney Hall despite being invited inside. No one is above the law. — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) June 3, 2025

For her part, U.S. Attorney Habba responded:

“Shocking” leak from Mayor Baraka’s team: He is planning to sue the Feds.



My advice to the mayor - feel free to join me in prioritizing violent crime and public safety. Far better use of time for the great citizens of New Jersey. — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) June 3, 2025

