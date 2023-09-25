Politico's headline about who Trudeau & Zelenskyy applauded earns 'one hell of a...
Sen. Bob Menendez's explanation for the LARGE amount of cash and gold found in his home's a DOOZY (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on September 25, 2023

Dude.

Really, Bob?

C'mon.

We get it, he's trying to play the victim card here to deflect from the fact he's actually been caught fairly red-handed but this is a stretch, even for a Democrat. He was hiding half a million dollars in his home and a bunch of gold bars because of CUBA?!

HA HA HA HA HA

Watch:

Bro. This is America. 

Give us a freaking break.

It's all Castro's fault! We knew it.

Totally. It's well-known Cubans hid gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in their homes ... yup.

A fair request, yes?

BUT CUUUUUBA.

