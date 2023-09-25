Sen. Bob Menendez's explanation for the LARGE amount of cash and gold found in his home's a DOOZY (watch)

Dude.

Really, Bob?

C'mon.

We get it, he's trying to play the victim card here to deflect from the fact he's actually been caught fairly red-handed but this is a stretch, even for a Democrat. He was hiding half a million dollars in his home and a bunch of gold bars because of CUBA?!

HA HA HA HA HA

Watch:

MENENDEZ: "For 30 years I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash...because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba!" pic.twitter.com/7vMQneevEA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2023

Bro. This is America.

Give us a freaking break.

Who had Blame Castro on their bingo card? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 25, 2023

It's all Castro's fault! We knew it.

pic.twitter.com/m5AKAibytG — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 25, 2023

and gold bars? — Moose (@MOOSE5754) September 25, 2023

Totally. It's well-known Cubans hid gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in their homes ... yup.

How did you get so rich from being a Senator? Just show us the receipts for the gold and we will be good. Thanks!! — gregory v. cronin (@gcronin228) September 25, 2023

A fair request, yes?

Nice try. — DarkWinterWarlord (@rank67503) September 25, 2023

Not sure how this history has anything to do with horsing gold and 1/2 million in cash. Sounds more like a sympathy grab. — AGM (@tonymatt9) September 25, 2023

BUT CUUUUUBA.

He just equated the Biden administration to the Cuban government. Neat. — Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) September 25, 2023

Interestingly enough, not exactly inaccurate.

Huh.

***

***

