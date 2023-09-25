RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman...
WaPo notes that you probably shouldn't believe their poll showing dismal numbers for...
Biden lets the mask slip AGAIN showing his true racist colors while 'joking'...
Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all
LOL: AOC uses the universal excuse to justify not buying a union-made car:...
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making ab...
Having solved all other problems, Biden will take on the high cost of...concert...
Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke...
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised...
MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interv...
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like...
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies

Biden tapping Bill Nye the 'not really a' science guy to celebrate Climate Week causes BACKFIRE tsunami

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on September 25, 2023

You've gotta be kidding us.

Bill Nye ... really Team Biden? Again? You all know Nye, right? The engineer who Democrats really think is a scientist because he played one on TV? Yeah. Not a scientist. Not an expert.

Advertisement

A performer.

Guess if they're 'celebrating' Climate Week it makes sense to bring in a clown or two.

*sigh*

Why aren't they calling him a Climate CZAR? Isn't that sort of their new thing? Kamala is the Southern Border Czar, Gun Czar ... Cackle Czar.

Hrm.

And Dolph is infinitely more likable ... at least in the Expendables movies.

Sounds about right.

Recommended

Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Our reaction exactly.

***

Related:

Guy who told Black Americans they ain't black if they don't vote for him calls LL Cool J THIS slur -watch

Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for pushing GOP to fund Ukraine

HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in glorious thread

Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN BILL NYE CLIMATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all
Aaron Walker
WaPo notes that you probably shouldn't believe their poll showing dismal numbers for Biden
Doug P.
Biden lets the mask slip AGAIN showing his true racist colors while 'joking' about LL Cool J (watch)
Sam J.
LOL: AOC uses the universal excuse to justify not buying a union-made car: COVID (watch)
FuzzyChimp
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making absurd demands
Laura W.
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all Aaron Walker
Advertisement