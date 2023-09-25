Biden tapping Bill Nye the 'not really a' science guy to celebrate Climate Week causes BACKFIRE tsunami

You've gotta be kidding us.

Bill Nye ... really Team Biden? Again? You all know Nye, right? The engineer who Democrats really think is a scientist because he played one on TV? Yeah. Not a scientist. Not an expert.

Advertisement

A performer.

Guess if they're 'celebrating' Climate Week it makes sense to bring in a clown or two.

There’s no one better to celebrate Climate Week with than Bill Nye and White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi. pic.twitter.com/L7e8X1DbHV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2023

*sigh*

LMFAO you guys are really out here bragging about celebrating a made up drama situation with a guy who’s not even a real scientist. — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 24, 2023

Climate advisor.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 24, 2023

Why aren't they calling him a Climate CZAR? Isn't that sort of their new thing? Kamala is the Southern Border Czar, Gun Czar ... Cackle Czar.

Hrm.

And Dolph is infinitely more likable ... at least in the Expendables movies.

Sounds about right.

Bill Nye the Propaganda Guy — Libertarian Party of Colorado (@LPCO) September 24, 2023

Our reaction exactly.

***

Related:

Guy who told Black Americans they ain't black if they don't vote for him calls LL Cool J THIS slur -watch

Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for pushing GOP to fund Ukraine

HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in glorious thread

Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.