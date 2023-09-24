Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for pushing GOP to fund Ukraine

Bill Kristol never met a war he didn't like. And Glenn Greenwald knows this. Check out his thread taking the neocon apart for trying to push the GOP into funding MORE war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Bill Kristol -- arguably the neocon who has lied most pathologically and compulsively over the last 3 decades, and who has the greatest amount of innocent blood on his hand -- is now producing propaganda for Biden's war, a war policy that only US liberals overwhelmingly support: https://t.co/Tipu2afIjq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2023

Glenn just gets it.

Which is what makes his threads so damn good.

Bill Kristol on his current partisan identification, and which party he sees as the best instrument to advance his neocon worldview:https://t.co/9Ce1fNV0aK pic.twitter.com/jqJtTiFZeV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2023

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Bill showed us this a long time ago.

Biden's war? Who invaded Ukraine? — lizardmech (@lizardmech) September 24, 2023

Ask a stupid question ...

The war began as one between Ukraine and Russia. Many countries - most, in fact - chose to remain uninvolved.



Biden, however, made it official policy for the US to treat it - in the words of Obama's CIA Director Leon Panetta -- as a US proxy war, which is what it now is. pic.twitter.com/QTMXQFSVdR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2023

There it is.

Glenn remember the jews hunted the nazis who survived the war after it ended.



Make no mistake, war in Ukraine will end too, and Kremlin's western paid propagandists will get what they deserve as well.



Last i remember lots of the nazis fled to Brazil, didn't they ? — Justin Case (@justincbzz) September 24, 2023

Dude.

LOL. You're too much of a coward to answer Zelensky's pleas to go to Ukraine to help fight. You think anyone takes your threats seriously?



As for Nazis fleeing to Brazil: I seriously doubt Lula will let Azov fascists and their SS tattoos near Brazil. https://t.co/y4dcSsA8KT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2023

You'd think by this point they would KNOW Glenn brings receipts.

Oh i assure you it is no threat.



Snows always melt. — Justin Case (@justincbzz) September 24, 2023

Ok, that's embarrassing.

For Justin.

***

Related:

HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in glorious thread

Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish attire and LOL

SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.