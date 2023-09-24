SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well

As Twitchy readers know, Ibram X. Kendi's Center for Antiracist Research has not only been experiencing layoffs but has also been accused of mismanagement of funds and disorganization. Gosh, whatever do you guys think Kendi blamed for all of this?

Himself?

Nah.

RACISM ... duh.

Oh, and sexism too. But just a little.

Take a gander:

You guys knew that would be the issue, right? Apparently, Black people and women are held to a higher standard or something.

Don't look at us, we didn't write that nonsense.

*snickers*

I, for one, am shocked that you're blaming your failures on racism pic.twitter.com/SQTAwDHrIe — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) September 22, 2023

Right? We were totally blown away that he would blame racism for his antiracism efforts' failure.

Totally shocked even.

Wow. This is the most the @antiracismctr has written since it was founded. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 22, 2023

FINALLY, we see where that $30 million went.

Heh.

Is there anything bad that happens to you something other than racism?

This here looks like grifting is over. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) September 22, 2023

Is the grift really EVER over for grifters like Kendi?

They’re going to find their money. https://t.co/9m1KTsLgIS — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) September 22, 2023

Ruh-ROH.

You said the people you laid off are “talented and committed,” but you also said you didn’t make this decision out of financial distress due to replacing them with a new long term structure.



So were those dismissed incompetent? Or did you have to cut costs? Or both? pic.twitter.com/fWdZ3qkptY — Eric (@EricsElectrons) September 22, 2023

Such racist questions!

Didn't you guys see what he said? RACISM is to blame.

I can't wait to see where all the money went. People were ignorant and blind when they thought you were actually making a valid argument. You only ever wanted to separate people. All the white liberal women could ease their guilt, and you cashed in. Good for you, and that's on… — AliceCaterpillar (@AliceCaterpill1) September 23, 2023

Not enough popcorn.

***

