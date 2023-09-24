New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish...
SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:20 AM on September 24, 2023
AP Photo/Steven Senne

As Twitchy readers know, Ibram X. Kendi's Center for Antiracist Research has not only been experiencing layoffs but has also been accused of mismanagement of funds and disorganization. Gosh, whatever do you guys think Kendi blamed for all of this?

Himself?

Nah.

RACISM ... duh.

Oh, and sexism too. But just a little.

Take a gander:

You guys knew that would be the issue, right? Apparently, Black people and women are held to a higher standard or something.

Don't look at us, we didn't write that nonsense.

*snickers*

Right? We were totally blown away that he would blame racism for his antiracism efforts' failure.

Totally shocked even.

FINALLY, we see where that $30 million went.

Heh.

Is the grift really EVER over for grifters like Kendi?

Ruh-ROH.

Such racist questions!

Didn't you guys see what he said? RACISM is to blame.

Not enough popcorn.

***

Related:

WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Lefties can't DEEEAL

LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up

'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY political

***

