LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up

As Twitchy readers know, Karine Jean-Pierre is not great at her job.

Hey, if they insist on hiring people based on their sex, color, and persuasion this is going to keep happening. When Democrats' only qualification is for an employee or candidate to check certain identity boxes the people they choose are inevitably going to be NOT GREAT.

And WOOF, you guys, KJP is not great.

Like at all.

We wrote about her snubbing Peter Doocy yesterday when he pushed her about the southern border ... James Woods also has a few choice words for her.

Arrogance is the handmaiden of ignorance. What a horrid little person this one is. https://t.co/34UFFgfZhI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 22, 2023

Horrid little person.

Yes.

That works.

And he's spot on. She had no idea how to answer Doocy about the border so she went the route of, 'I'm too important to answer your question' and moved on. As we said up there, she just sucks at this press secretary thing.

Sorry, not even sorry.

She is a pointless distraction. Tepid smoke and a series of very dull mirrors. — Daniel (@AboutDmnTime) September 22, 2023

She is a prop so Democrats can pretend they did something HISTORIC by choosing her.

Sort of like our current VP.

You'd think someone dressing up like a piece of candy corn would at least try to be sweet. But nope. — Pragmatic Buckeye (@miller721108) September 22, 2023

Hey now, don't be disrespecting candy corn. This editor LOVES IT, so there.

Arrogance is synonymous with Biden Administration. — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) September 22, 2023

And ignorance.

