WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense

Yikes, John Fetterman.

Even Adam Kinzinger thinks you're a slob, bro. And considering this guy would do anything to keep dunking on the Right, the fact he's dunking on Fetterman says a whole lot about how he dresses, and the Senate accommodating him being a total slob is not great.

For Fetterman.

Can i just be honest? Put your politics aside on this statement:



Wearing shorts and an “casual shirt” at the senate hearing and to vote is absolutely slobbery.



Get mad cuz your a democrat, fine. It looks sloppy and disrespectful — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 22, 2023

*you're*

HE WAS SO CLOSE.

Don't get us wrong, he's still a total tool BUT you know it's bad for Fetterman when this guy is calling him out.

Even on a statement I agree with I still sense inherent evil with you. I have read most of your post over the last few years, and you would never predicate a statement aimed at conservatives in such a careful manner. — SH7WN (@SureShotShawny) September 22, 2023

It's weird, right? We know he's correct in this case but we still don't like him.

It's rare , but I agree. — Rabid (@Rabid8264) September 22, 2023

Fetterman is the embodiment of what has become of the democrat party. pic.twitter.com/ocVtgSUBj5 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) September 22, 2023

And THAT'S the truth.

***

***

