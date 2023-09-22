WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense

'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on September 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yikes, John Fetterman.

Even Adam Kinzinger thinks you're a slob, bro. And considering this guy would do anything to keep dunking on the Right, the fact he's dunking on Fetterman says a whole lot about how he dresses, and the Senate accommodating him being a total slob is not great.

For Fetterman.

*you're*

HE WAS SO CLOSE.

Don't get us wrong, he's still a total tool BUT you know it's bad for Fetterman when this guy is calling him out.

It's weird, right? We know he's correct in this case but we still don't like him. 

And THAT'S the truth.

***

