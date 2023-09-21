There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Good gravy, he looks like he's showing up to fix the lock on a door, not discuss legislation and policy that will impact the very people who elected him to represent their state. What a joke.

Someone tried to defend him as a 'blue-collar worker' but yeah, ain't nobody buyin' that.

Except maybe Fetterman.

JUUUUST kidding.

Sorta.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

We keep saying he looks like Bigfoot's drunk cousin but that doesn't seem to be picking up ... we'll just keep trying.

No idea WTF that is.

Heh.

And now ... we're dead.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

