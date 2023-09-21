'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD

Good gravy, he looks like he's showing up to fix the lock on a door, not discuss legislation and policy that will impact the very people who elected him to represent their state. What a joke.
Fetterman looks like he's about to tell you that he found half a cat in the air conditioner he was working on yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Iy4ZuiswuJ— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 21, 2023
Someone tried to defend him as a 'blue-collar worker' but yeah, ain't nobody buyin' that.
Blue collar workers know how to put nice clothes on and button up their shirts when they go to nice places.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 21, 2023
They aren't apes.
Except maybe Fetterman.
JUUUUST kidding.
Sorta.
I DONT HAVE THAT PART IN MY TRUCK ILL NEED TO GO TO LOWES TO GRAB ONE. PROBABLY TAKE ME AN HOUR OR SO.— Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) September 21, 2023
“Sh*tter’s full.”— RXSe7en (@rxse7en) September 21, 2023
BAHAHAHAHAHAHA
He's playing a character but I don't know what it is. He's like a UPS man who broke down in the wilderness and went feral.— Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) September 21, 2023
We keep saying he looks like Bigfoot's drunk cousin but that doesn't seem to be picking up ... we'll just keep trying.
What? pic.twitter.com/JFbvGpqxlp— Derek (@spiphywarfare) September 21, 2023
No idea WTF that is.
My toilet is not working very well. Can your maintenance guy take a look at it?— Kathleen (@Kathleen168) September 21, 2023
Heh.
This comparison is very cruel to HVAC technicians, but yes.— The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) September 21, 2023
Fetterman is the poster child for pic.twitter.com/rDGS9ICH2O— GGross (@GrossSeven) September 21, 2023
And now ... we're dead.
***
***
