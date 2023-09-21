Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

It's a lot of fun watching Seth Dillon take Lefty trolls apart on Twitter. Yeah, deep down this editor is still just a mean teenage kid who enjoys watching miserable, whiny, annoying people get worked on social media.

Advertisement

It all started here with Dillon calling out what is happening with Russell Brand being demonetized on YouTube:

Is there anyone on YouTube you'd like to see demonetized? Just have a woman (with or without a penis) accuse them of something. https://t.co/g4Uzs5JhdE — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 19, 2023

That whole, 'with or without' piece is simply *chef's kiss*.

Enter the first little troll:

Conservatives: companies should be able to do whatever they want



Conservatives when companies do whatever they want: https://t.co/SA9jDkZ9zu pic.twitter.com/FWl0Ny1Q1m — Mir 🪩 (@Meeersssss) September 21, 2023

Someone, PLEASE get this person a mirror.

Dillon fired back:

You've described liberals. Liberals say they're private companies that can do whatever they want — that's their go-to defense of censorship — but look at how they seethed when Elon Musk took over Twitter and had the audacity to change some things. https://t.co/nJ47Ph8rRW — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 21, 2023

The NERVE!

And yet so many of them are still on X.

Troll number two:

Nice try but it’s still conservatives.



Republicans literally came out against cancel culture, making it a huge ordeal. Only to then be the party that pushes canceling things lol. Like Budweiser, target, and more. — Chris Topher (@SwerveChris) September 21, 2023

They're so mad about Bud Light.

Dude, just walk away.

I didn't see conservatives calling on stores and venues to stop carrying Bud Light. They just stopped buying it. They applied market pressure, but they didn't cancel anything. It's like the difference between changing the channel when a show you don't like comes on and calling… https://t.co/a2QJ2b7SrZ — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 21, 2023

And that's how it's supposed to work.

Don't like a show? Change the channel.

Don't like a movie? Don't go see it.

Don't like how a company is doing business? Take your dollars and spend them elsewhere. No mean campaign attacking the company's advertisers and customers - nope. Just refusing to buy the product.

It works. Lefties should try it sometime. Then again, they would have to boycott a company or brand they actually shop at for it to make a difference; boycotting Chick-fil-A really doesn't matter when none of them eat there in the first place.

***

Related:

HELLO karma! Chris Rufo shows how things are getting WORSE for race-grifter Ibram Kendi in BRUTAL thread

Community Notes NUKES elitist David Brooks and his burger/booze tweet from outer space and it's GLORIOUS

Advertisement

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

'They're full of s**t!' John Cusack goes after elite Democrats and LOL there's NOT enough popcorn

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.