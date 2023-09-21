Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag: Vaccine mRNA found in breast milk
Soviet-Born Republican's Exchange With AG Garland Will Give You Chills
HELLO karma! Chris Rufo shows how things are getting WORSE for race-grifter Ibram...
Community Notes NUKES elitist David Brooks and his burger/booze tweet from outer space...
Barstool's Dave Portnoy notes WaPo journo was NOT eager for scheduled follow-up convo
LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for target...
Biden to announce more $$$$ for Ukraine defense (meanwhile here's our OWN border)
Mayoral Candidate Claims Fraud...but He's a Democrat
'They're full of s**t!' John Cusack goes after elite Democrats and LOL there's...
Sanctuary state Gov urged to visit Statue of Liberty after telling illegals to...
Trevor Noah squirms and WUSSES out interviewing trans woman 'athlete' about men in...
SHOCKER! Ray Epps' possible 'sentence' proves his charges are just one big SHAM
'The New Jersey Job': Feds open new investigation into Bob Menendez
Elitist: David Brooks steps on all the rakes talking about why Americans THINK...

Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on September 21, 2023
Twitchy

It's a lot of fun watching Seth Dillon take Lefty trolls apart on Twitter. Yeah, deep down this editor is still just a mean teenage kid who enjoys watching miserable, whiny, annoying people get worked on social media.

Advertisement

It all started here with Dillon calling out what is happening with Russell Brand being demonetized on YouTube:

That whole, 'with or without' piece is simply *chef's kiss*.

Enter the first little troll:

Someone, PLEASE get this person a mirror.

Dillon fired back:

The NERVE!

And yet so many of them are still on X.

Troll number two:

Recommended

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens
Sam J.
Advertisement

They're so mad about Bud Light.

Dude, just walk away.

And that's how it's supposed to work. 

Don't like a show? Change the channel.

Don't like a movie? Don't go see it.

Don't like how a company is doing business? Take your dollars and spend them elsewhere. No mean campaign attacking the company's advertisers and customers - nope. Just refusing to buy the product.

It works. Lefties should try it sometime. Then again, they would have to boycott a company or brand they actually shop at for it to make a difference; boycotting Chick-fil-A really doesn't matter when none of them eat there in the first place.

***

Related:

HELLO karma! Chris Rufo shows how things are getting WORSE for race-grifter Ibram Kendi in BRUTAL thread

Community Notes NUKES elitist David Brooks and his burger/booze tweet from outer space and it's GLORIOUS

Advertisement

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

'They're full of s**t!' John Cusack goes after elite Democrats and LOL there's NOT enough popcorn

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BUD LIGHT CANCEL CULTURE SETH DILLON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag: Vaccine mRNA found in breast milk
Aaron Walker
HELLO karma! Chris Rufo shows how things are getting WORSE for race-grifter Ibram Kendi in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Community Notes NUKES elitist David Brooks and his burger/booze tweet from outer space and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Barstool's Dave Portnoy notes WaPo journo was NOT eager for scheduled follow-up convo
Doug P.
'They're full of s**t!' John Cusack goes after elite Democrats and LOL there's NOT enough popcorn
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens Sam J.
Advertisement