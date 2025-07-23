Scott Jennings Zings Catherine Rampell’s WaPo Exit by Sharing the Goo Goo Eyes She Made at Doug Emhoff

Republican commentator Scott Jennings roasted Catherine Rampell on Wednesday as she announced she was leaving her columnist position at The Washington Post. He poked fun at the famously ‘not a Democrat’ writer for that time during the 2024 presidential election when she was daydreaming of 'modern-day sex symbol' Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband. Totally normal behavior. Not a Democrat.

Here’s Jennings and a hilarious screenshot. (READ)

All timer. How will the national Discourse survive with these insights? https://t.co/1xGKX8N096 pic.twitter.com/U0NYybnG5a — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 23, 2025

Some professional news: After 11 years of columnizing at WaPo, I'm taking the buyout.

This is my last column. It is my advice to any other lucky pundits who land a perch like this—11 principles I've aspired to, even if I haven't always achieved them:https://t.co/2QfDjDN0uv — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) July 23, 2025

She decided to take the money and run.

One commenter couldn’t believe the Emhoff article was real. The DNC activated several ‘journos’ to push the ridiculous notion that Emhoff was a sex symbol (proof below). Then it broke that he allegedly slapped an old girlfriend and got his nanny pregnant. Ah, delusion shattered!

Is this a joke? How did I miss this during the campaign? Can't stop laughing at "Doug Emhoff a Sex Symbol"... Please, stop — HispaNicolas 🇺🇸 (@HispaNicolas78) July 23, 2025

She wasn’t the only one. pic.twitter.com/iDZMC45MAg — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) July 23, 2025

Geez the level of brainwashing is creepy — HispaNicolas 🇺🇸 (@HispaNicolas78) July 23, 2025

I read this beauty in real time, just before the allegations that he slapped his gf at Cannes and was a major pest towards women at his law office: it’s aged like milk. — Trip Bemis (@A90673P) July 23, 2025

he literally slept with the nanny lmao https://t.co/9NPoE0o9L3 — Hannah (@HannahRyan01) July 23, 2025

That I did know 😂



It’s because of the sex appeal since he’s a man symbol — HispaNicolas 🇺🇸 (@HispaNicolas78) July 23, 2025

Women, especially ‘journalists,’ find Emhoff irresistible. Add Kamala and you have the drunk and the hunk. Ooh, they should have used that in the campaign!

Of course, Rampell produced one of the most hilarious and doubly dishonest rebuttals ever on CNN. Jennings’ face tells you everything you need to know (WATCH)

“I’m not a Democrat. I’m a journalist!!” — Accurate Headlines (@JohnSmi88078679) July 23, 2025

😂 I remember her yelling at you about how we need immigrants to pick crops. All of her takes were consistently terrible, especially that Doug Emhoff column. How embarrassing. — Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) July 23, 2025

She's among the worst. Unhinged. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 23, 2025

Hey now...that nonsense isn't going to peddle itself. — The Macrovingian🎙️🔊 (@CryptoCorvus1) July 23, 2025

Nope, and that's why ‘journalists’ can always be counted on to push whatever the Democrat Party needs at any given time. Including the ones who laughably claim to not be Democrats.

