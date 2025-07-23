Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress...
NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety...
'Is this why Elmo went sideways?' Antisemitic Former Sesame Street Producer Loses It...
New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and...
VIP
Why I Removed Myself From Wisconsin's Organ Donor List (and You Should, Too)
Sit Up Straight When I Talk to You': Victim's Families Destroy Bryan Kohberger...
Sen. Tina Smith Trolls DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Dump With 'Always Sunny' Meme
VIP
Palestinian-American 'Arab AOC' Tells Black Friends to Stop Playing the Oppression Olympic...
Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't
London Mayor Says UK Must Immediately Recognize Palestinian Statehood
VIP
Uber’s Women Preferences: Easing Women’s Minds While Also Raising New Concerns
Biden's Border Blunder: Zoom-Vetted Illegal Migrant Shoots Officer, Exposing Failure to Pr...
YOU Did It, Joe! Biden-Harris Admin Safety Hotline for Unaccompanied Minors Missed 65K...

Scott Jennings Zings Catherine Rampell’s WaPo Exit by Sharing the Goo Goo Eyes She Made at Doug Emhoff

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 23, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings roasted Catherine Rampell on Wednesday as she announced she was leaving her columnist position at The Washington Post. He poked fun at the famously ‘not a Democrat’ writer for that time during the 2024 presidential election when she was daydreaming of 'modern-day sex symbol' Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’s husband. Totally normal behavior. Not a Democrat.

Advertisement

Here’s Jennings and a hilarious screenshot. (READ)

She decided to take the money and run.

One commenter couldn’t believe the Emhoff article was real. The DNC activated several ‘journos’ to push the ridiculous notion that Emhoff was a sex symbol (proof below). Then it broke that he allegedly slapped an old girlfriend and got his nanny pregnant. Ah, delusion shattered!

Recommended

MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It
Doug P.
Advertisement

Women, especially ‘journalists,’ find Emhoff irresistible. Add Kamala and you have the drunk and the hunk. Ooh, they should have used that in the campaign!

Of course, Rampell produced one of the most hilarious and doubly dishonest rebuttals ever on CNN. Jennings’ face tells you everything you need to know (WATCH)

Advertisement

Nope, and that's why ‘journalists’ can always be counted on to push whatever the Democrat Party needs at any given time. Including the ones who laughably claim to not be Democrats.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOUG EMHOFF KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It
Doug P.
Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress in Midterm Elections
Warren Squire
OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
Sit Up Straight When I Talk to You': Victim's Families Destroy Bryan Kohberger at Sentencing
Eric V.
'Is this why Elmo went sideways?' Antisemitic Former Sesame Street Producer Loses It Over Seeing Israelis
Gordon K
NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety Committee
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It Doug P.
Advertisement