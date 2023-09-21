HELLO karma! Chris Rufo shows how things are getting WORSE for race-grifter Ibram Kendi in BRUTAL thread

It certainly has been raining crap all over racist and grifter, Ibram Kendi. For those of you who do not believe in karma, what we are seeing here with Kendi is proof that karma is very real and it will come back for you, maybe even ten-fold.

Appears he may have mismanaged grant funding, failed to deliver key projects, and unleashed 'employment violence,' whatever the Hell that is.

Christopher Rufo is definitely enjoying this ...

Boston University is investigating Ibram Kendi's "antiracism" center, following allegations that he mismanaged grant funding, failed to deliver key projects, and unleashed "employment violence" on staff.



This is what happens when DEI replaces merit as the guiding principle. pic.twitter.com/Dd1ZWd6zdy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 21, 2023

... This is what happens when DEI replaces merit as a guiding principle.

Indeed.

Just look at what it's done with the VP of this country. (cackle cackle)

For those wondering about "employment violence":https://t.co/zfbwmfXw0T — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 21, 2023

Couldn't happen to a better, more deserving grifter.

I'm pretty sure "employment violence" isn't a real thing and I hope that serious people wouldn't actually use that as a count against him. There are plenty of real things to say about Kendi — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 21, 2023

The oppressed becomes the oppressor: the fall of Ibram Kendi — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 21, 2023

Gee, who’d have thunk it?! — Christopher David (@whetherhead5) September 21, 2023

Right?

Totally shocking.

Totally.

