Trevor Noah squirms and WUSSES out interviewing trans woman 'athlete' about men in women's sports (watch)

Let's be honest, we didn't expect a whole lot from Trevor Noah in the first place but to see him actually admit men absolutely have an advantage in women's sports only to cower in front of the giant man-she sitting across from him INSISTING he/she is a biological female only to give in ... disappointing, even for him.

You can tell he knows it's wrong.

You can tell he knows 'Veronica' is a confused dude cheating in women's sports, but he just doesn't have the nards to really interview him the way he should. And yes, we said 'him' on purpose because that is NOT a woman sitting across from Noah.

Watch:

The transgender self-imposed struggle session that Trevor Noah is undergoing here is priceless. He knows men aren’t women, squirms and squirms. pic.twitter.com/cAouqMkMMU — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 21, 2023

Ugh, this guy is awful.

Oh, and Noah is pretty bad as well.

Saying the quiet part out loud. If they can get you to admit that trans women are women, then they have to be allowed in women’s categories. The definition used here to say trans women are even female is Postmodernism, we all know someone with XY chromosomes can’t be female. We… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) September 21, 2023

Men cannot be women.

Men are not women.

And sorry if this Veronica person sucks at men's sports but that's his problem, and Noah knows this.

The future of Women’s sports are delusional Men. — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 21, 2023

Even Noah’s challenges were framed as “some people would say” because he’s a coward and a stooge. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 21, 2023

‘We don’t know’ if transwoman have any advantages over ‘cis women’ 🤣🤣🤣 omg I can not believe people believe this 🐴 💩 — Tired mommy (@supertiredmom1) September 21, 2023

Sadly, there are plenty of people who either do believe it OR are too cowardly to disagree.

Welcome to 2023.

***

***

