MIC has been DROPPED: Chris Rufo just needs 1 tweet to remind Ibram Kendi he's ALWAYS known he's a fraud

Ibram X. Kendi's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week(s) just seem to be getting worse and worse. Seems as if everything he's put together is either falling apart or coming back to bite him in his racist backside.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving fella.

Christopher Rufo was good enough to remind Kendi HOW he's always known that he's a fraud ... this has OUCH written all over it.

Never forget that Ibram Kendi took out the most famous passage in his book because he was mocked so relentlessly for it. He's a fraud and now everyone knows it. https://t.co/mxV7uwEHKi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 19, 2023

That's gotta sting.

He's a fraud and a bigot. — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) September 19, 2023

Sure sounds like it.

Yes he was celebrated and out on a pedestal because he was pushing the ‘new popular’ media driven narrative at the time.



His luster has definitely worn off and you’ll see his media built façade is starting to crumble when more details come out. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 19, 2023

THIS is gonna be fun.

Well, not for Kendi.

But still.

He got what he wanted. Money and fame. — B (@B32712016) September 19, 2023

Sadly, true.

He’s just another race grifter. Not a serious person at all. — TX Bill (@GOT_TXBill) September 19, 2023

Certainly what it's starting to look like.

