Boston University Prof says Kendi guilty of 'employment violence' for laying off staff

MIC has been DROPPED: Chris Rufo just needs 1 tweet to remind Ibram Kendi he's ALWAYS known he's a fraud

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on September 19, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Ibram X. Kendi's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week(s) just seem to be getting worse and worse. Seems as if everything he's put together is either falling apart or coming back to bite him in his racist backside.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving fella.

Christopher Rufo was good enough to remind Kendi HOW he's always known that he's a fraud ... this has OUCH written all over it.

That's gotta sting.

Sure sounds like it.

THIS is gonna be fun.

Well, not for Kendi.

But still.

Sadly, true.

Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)
Sam J.
Certainly what it's starting to look like.

