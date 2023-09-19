Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)

Matt Walsh is brutal.

But knowing the things Walsh talks about and fights, he has to be. The people he's up against don't play fair, they don't play nice, and they refuse to listen to reason and reality ...

So Walsh often has several 'Come to Jesus' moments.

Like this one where he shares his message TO trans activists:

.@mattwalshblog 's message to the trans activists:



"You came after our children. You seek to suck them into your suicide cult just to make yourself feel better. You want my children to share in your confusion so that you can feel better. And you wonder why that makes me angry." pic.twitter.com/Tdfkw54b8W — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 19, 2023

... You want my children to share in your confusion so that you can feel better.

This. So much this.

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2023

Hey man, when Elon Musk agrees with you.

Very well said, Matt. Thanks for standing up to the "trans" bullies. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) September 19, 2023

They really are bullies. Yup.

I was so deeply moved by his words and logic he expressed that I haven't heard anyone else speak on this as well as @MattWalshBlog .Thank you for sharing. Protect the Children. 🙏❤️❤️❤️ — Tonya (@tonya15348) September 19, 2023

That's what this all boils down to.

Protecting our children.

And there is no greater warrior on the side of sanity and truth fighting for our kids than Matt Walsh

***

