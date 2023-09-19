Gavin Newsom Lies About Abortion
Biden short-circuits during UN speech then gets in a fight with his teleprompter...
BOOMITY! Dan Bongino just goes off in EPIC pro-life rant about life beginning...
AOC tries snarking at MTG for calling Senate Dems OUT over dress code...
Just LOOK at who Biden was sitting next to when he said making...
Boston University Prof says Kendi guilty of 'employment violence' for laying off staff
Fact-Checking NBC's Disastrous Interview of Donald Trump
'What a JOKE'! Ray Epps officially 'charged' and it's JUST as disappointing and...
James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world...
WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and...
Look on Chris Hayes' face after John Fetterman bizarrely goes THERE during interview...
'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations...
'WTF' look on Elon Musk's face when unhinged Larry David tries SCOLDING him...
Mark Cuban's text messages with YouTube host reveal his scary Covid demands

Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on September 19, 2023
gif

Matt Walsh is brutal.

But knowing the things Walsh talks about and fights, he has to be. The people he's up against don't play fair, they don't play nice, and they refuse to listen to reason and reality ... 

Advertisement

So Walsh often has several 'Come to Jesus' moments. 

Like this one where he shares his message TO trans activists:

... You want my children to share in your confusion so that you can feel better.

This. So much this.

Hey man, when Elon Musk agrees with you.

They really are bullies. Yup.

That's what this all boils down to.

Protecting our children.

And there is no greater warrior on the side of sanity and truth fighting for our kids than Matt Walsh

Recommended

Biden short-circuits during UN speech then gets in a fight with his teleprompter ... and loses (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

***

Related:

This. ALL of this! --> Dan Bongino goes SCORCHED-Earth and STRAIGHT-FIRE in EPIC pro-life segment (watch)

AOC tries snarking at MTG for calling Senate Dems OUT over dress code change and WOW, was THAT stupid

James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property

WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)

Related: 

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK MATT WALSH TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden short-circuits during UN speech then gets in a fight with his teleprompter ... and loses (watch)
Sam J.
AOC tries snarking at MTG for calling Senate Dems OUT over dress code change and WOW, was THAT stupid
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Dan Bongino just goes off in EPIC pro-life rant about life beginning at CONCEPTION (watch)
Sam J.
James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property
Sam J.
WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)
Sam J.
'What a JOKE'! Ray Epps officially 'charged' and it's JUST as disappointing and 'lame' as you'd expect
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden short-circuits during UN speech then gets in a fight with his teleprompter ... and loses (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement