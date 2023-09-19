This. ALL of this! --> Dan Bongino goes SCORCHED-Earth and STRAIGHT-FIRE in EPIC...
Just LOOK at who Biden was sitting next to when he said making...
Boston University Prof says Kendi guilty of 'employment violence' for laying off staff
Fact-Checking NBC's Disastrous Interview of Donald Trump
'What a JOKE'! Ray Epps officially 'charged' and it's JUST as disappointing and...
James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world...
WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and...
Look on Chris Hayes' face after John Fetterman bizarrely goes THERE during interview...
'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations...
'WTF' look on Elon Musk's face when unhinged Larry David tries SCOLDING him...
Mark Cuban's text messages with YouTube host reveal his scary Covid demands
'Only men have prostates': Chaya Raichik schools cancer education and advocacy org on...
It's just a kid's mural, what's the ... HOLY WHAT IS THAT THING?!...
'SHUT IT DOWN' trends on Twitter as Republicans introduce 31-day continuing resolution

AOC tries snarking at MTG for calling Senate Dems OUT over dress code change and WOW, was THAT stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on September 19, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Like many of us, Marjorie Taylor Greene was less than impressed with Chuck Schumer's change to the Senate's dress code. If John Fetterman can't bother to dress with some level of respect for the job he was elected to do how can anyone respect him? And instead of having this discussion with Fetterman, Schumer changed the rules. But not for EVERYONE, just the senators. Their aides, staffers, assistants, etc. still have to dress up.

Advertisement

You know, the little people.

Democrats LOVE crapping on the little people. Never forget that.

Here is what Marjorie thought of the change:

And for whatever reason, AOC jumped into MTG's mentions with this nugget:

Yikes.

Just when we think she couldn't get any dumber she proves us wrong, every time. What the Hell does holding Hunter Biden accountable for being a drug-addicted, degenerate, pervert have to do with calling Schumer out for letting Fetterman dress like Bigfoot's drunk cognitively challenged cousin?

At least she's consistent when it comes to saying stupid stuff?

Not to mention, she had to KNOW MTG would fire back ... with both barrels:

OOPSIE.

Ouch. 

All the ouch.

And gosh golly gee, when we check AOC's timeline, we're not seeing a response. Note, we did double and triple-check that this was not the parody who often times fools many of us because in the end, AOC is a real-life parody of herself.

Recommended

WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Clearly.

***

Related:

'What a JOKE'! Ray Epps officially 'charged' and it's JUST as disappointing and 'lame' as you'd expect

James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property

WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)

'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations and DAMN

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN ALEXANDRIA ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)
Sam J.
James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property
Sam J.
'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations and DAMN
Sam J.
'What a JOKE'! Ray Epps officially 'charged' and it's JUST as disappointing and 'lame' as you'd expect
Sam J.
Boston University Prof says Kendi guilty of 'employment violence' for laying off staff
Coucy
Look on Chris Hayes' face after John Fetterman bizarrely goes THERE during interview is DELICIOUS (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement