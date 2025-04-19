Alien Enemies Act Debate: SCOTUS Ruling is a Speed Bump Not a Roadblock

Have you ever experienced flash flooding? This writer hails from Western Pennsylvania, where it is pretty common. Trential rains and storms cause torrents of water, which can leave six to eight feet of water in your home's basement in minutes. Often, innocent people who are in the wrong place at the wrong time are swept up in the flood waters and seriously injured or killed. Flash floods are a destructive force of nature.

Advertisement

After the storm passes, the recovery begins. Submersible pumps remove the water, but are often clogged with mud and debris. You clean them out, put them back in the water, and repeat the process until the water is gone. What happens in minutes can take hours, even days, to remove. It's not until the flood water is completely removed that you can assess and repair the damage it caused.

The same is true of illegal immigration. A destructive force of Joe Biden's incompetent governance. After taking office, he opened the southern border, flooding the country with tens of millions of illegal immigrants. It wasn't long before innocent people, who were in the wrong place at the wrong time, were seriously injured or killed.

Rachel Morin.

Laken Riley.

Jocelyn Nungaray.

Camillia Williams.



A list of American girls and women killed by criminal, illegal aliens. A list that shouldn’t exist. https://t.co/gpPUMuvdGD — Chairwoman Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) April 15, 2025

Women targeted, raped and murdered. Cartels freely moving deadly narcotics across the border and into cities and towns across the country have caused an almost incalculable number of overdoses. Gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13 terrorized neighborhoods. Yet, the border remained open, and the flood of illegal migrants continued. From the Middle East to China, people from all over the world were encountered crossing the southern border during Biden's four years in office, and most were allowed in.

The flood of illegal aliens crossing the southern border was quickly ended after Donald Trump was elected to a second term as President. He had promised to secure the southern border and did so with a flood of his own. The border was flooded with resources. Within a month of taking office, illegal crossings at the southern border are at an all-time low.

The ineptitude of the Biden Administration is over, and the border is closed. The flood is over.

🚨 HISTORIC LOW 🚨



February saw the lowest illegal crossings in history—just 8,326. Every illegal was removed or prosecuted.



Under Biden? 300,000+ per month.



The Border is CLOSED. The Invasion is OVER. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ojl0TM1GlQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 1, 2025

Stemming the flow of illegal aliens crossing the border was just the beginning. Tens of millions of illegal aliens are in the United States, and removing them will be a daunting task. A task that the left will fight every step of the way.

Make no mistake. Joe Biden was inept and incompetent, but the deep state puppetmasters who pulled his strings were not. From the globalists who sold their souls to the new world order vision of Agenda 2030, to the run-of-the-mill conniving statist who sees every illegal alien as a future Democrat vote, the flood of illegals at the southern border was part of the plan. They have no intention of standing idly by and letting Trump undo those plans just because something trivial like the will of the people or a landslide election victory demands he do so.

Advertisement

Democrats have been employing the standard resistance playbook, using protests, sanctuary cities, and activist judges to stop the efforts of the Administration to mass deport illegal aliens.

BREAKING: We filed an emergency lawsuit against the Trump administration to stop removals under the Alien Enemies Act — a 1798 wartime act the administration is trying to use to bypass immigration law.



🗣 Cruelty to migrants is not a policy solution. — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) April 9, 2025

The tactics have admittedly caused some delays, but the Trump Administration has continued to push forward. He has already experienced the resistance of the left and has been prepared for everything they've thrown his way. Especially the lawfare.

In what has turned out to be a brilliant political move, the Administration has focused its deportation efforts on the criminal element. Tom Holman and ICE have been targeting gang members from the TdA and MS-13, forcing the resisting leftists to publicly defend two of the most notorious gangs in the world. Both of these organizations have been declared as foreign terrorist organizations.

Of course, the left has been happy to oblige, and the right has been happy to call them out.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not an innocent “Maryland Man.” He illegally entered our country, had multiple reports of close ties to MS-13, was suspected of human trafficking, and was even pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol.



President Trump stepped in once again to keep our… pic.twitter.com/JSwyTluItT — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 19, 2025

Advertisement

The public has been supportive of the effort to remove illegal criminal aliens. Is it any wonder the Dems are polling in the 20s?

In the latest chapter of the deportation battle, the Supreme Court has issued a temporary order to cease deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has blocked, for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under an 18th century wartime law. https://t.co/TIlGUnR93x — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2025

The court did not rule on any of the arguments in the case; instead, it issued an order to give the 5th Circuit Court time to hear the case.

The 7-2 decision was not well received.

So... #SCOTUS is now ruling in favor of illegal immigrant terrorists (except Thomas and Alito) halting their deportation?



Libs defending gangs and cartel members instead of US citizens.



Ok... uhmmm... F it. I'm ready. We're at the breaking point. Bring on the Civil War. Ready. pic.twitter.com/3IQ9fS4uQU — NOTDaleJR88 (@NOTDaleJR88) April 19, 2025

Supreme Court sides with illegal

Immigrants over USA citizens in a late night political stunt.



Judiciary is hacks at all levels.



Alito and Thomas only decent judges in America at this point.



USA 🇺🇸 under attack from within.



It’s worse than a foreign war. — The Jake Buzz (@thejakebuzz) April 19, 2025

Again. If a Democrat president can import 15-30 million immigrants each time they hold the White House…



But Republicans can’t deport them….



That’s it for this country. It’s over. Your “conservative principles” are meaningless because they pertain to a dead entity. https://t.co/UTSZOr1u71 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 19, 2025

Advertisement

While we understand the frustration, the SCOTUS order is merely a speed bump; it's not a roadblock. This case will return to the lower court and most likely return to the SCOTUS regardless of how the 5th Circuit rules. It's a delay tactic that the Trump Administration is prepared for.

For those worried about the SCOTUS early Saturday morning ruling temporarily blocking President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, don’t be.



He’s made it clear that a judge wasn’t elected to deal with deportations, he was.



Trump will stop at nothing to deport illegals. pic.twitter.com/KfZRcaL3Vz — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 19, 2025

As the President explains, foreign and immigration policies fall under the executive branch's purview. So, while the left can use lawfare to argue procedure, they can do little to legally change the President's policies. Try as they might, they are only delaying the inevitable.

This is temporary. They will still hear the case. — The Gal (@giveu2tictacs) April 19, 2025

The Biden Administration allowed a four-year flood of illegals to pour into the country. The Trump Administration has begun the process of removing them. The Democrats and their proxies, like the ACLU, are just like that mud that clogs the submersible pumps that remove water from a flooded basement. They are slowing the process down, but not stopping it. The President came into office prepared for this fight. He's not even one hundred days into his second term, and the groundwork is being set to begin the mass deportations he promised on the campaign trail, and he's determined to make that happen as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Even if there's a speed bump or two along the way.