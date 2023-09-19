'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations and DAMN

Rose McGowan has been and is still a warrior for women who are victims of sexual assault/harassment. She has some thoughts about the way the media are covering the Russell Brand allegations ... and she brings up some excellent points about how they USUALLY cover these things.

Unless, of course, it's someone like Brand who the 'powers that be' have decided are getting a bit too honest with their large following about the way they see the world. She also points out that this sloppy and targeted way of reporting on the story only hurts real victims.

We're surely not doing her any justice by babbling about what she said so we'll let you listen for yourself.

What is the true narrative they’re pushing and who really loses? pic.twitter.com/kx1dFUsWpY — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 19, 2023

Powerful.

Women are always being used as pawns. Our stories don’t matter if the villain of our story isn’t correct. We all know this. If your abuser isn’t someone the mainstream is interested in maligning, they’ll ignore you. If they want to malign him, they’ll use you and your story as a… — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) September 19, 2023

I’d broaden it to people are always being used as pawns, but I agree. Our stories don’t matter if the villain of our story isn’t the “correct” villain according to their narrative. If your abuser isn’t someone The Establishment wants to malign, legacy media will ignore you. 1/2 — Amy (@ollibear) September 19, 2023

Bingo.

If the villain in your story isn't politically convenient, the press doesn't care all that much. They've proven that time and time again.

Ask Tara Reade.

The true narrative they're pushing is "if you expose our hypocrisy, if you expose our abuse, if you expose our lies, we'll sabotage you in retaliation!"https://t.co/2ixV4P2F9Q — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) September 19, 2023

Rose knows what happens when you speak out

Thank you for always keep it real — Melissa 🐝 (@patriot_melissa) September 19, 2023

Excellent point.

If anyone knows about what a dumpster fire the press is when a victim's abuser is not politically convenient, it's Rose McGowan.

***

