Stephen King DRAGGED for taking BATS**T insane to a whole new LEVEL in new book blaming Trump for COVID

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on September 18, 2023

We knew Stephen King was OUT THERE but guys, he's not only out there, he's freakin' broken. Imagine being the Master of Horror and losing your mind so much that you'd write an entire book blaming Trump and Republicans for COVID, racism, homophobia ... 

Shocked he didn't accuse us all of kicking puppies and starving orphans.

From dailyfetched:

Stephen King has a new novel titled “Holly,” which obsesses over President Donald Trump, blaming him and Conservatives for the COVID pandemic, racism, and homophobia.

The book, released earlier this month, is littered with elements of “Trump derangement syndrome,” proving the leftist author still has the former president living in his head rent-free.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, King said, “I think that a lot of people are not going to like it. I think that a lot of people — particularly people on the other side of the COVID issue and the Trump issue — are going to give it one-star reviews on Amazon.”

Stephen King's jumping to such a conclusion appears to show his novel was intended to taunt conservatives and those suspicious of the government’s COVID-19 measures.

“But all I can say to those people is, ‘Knock yourself out,'” he told Rolling Stone.

Sounds like he's trying to get people to buy his crappy new book as well.

IT'S WHATEVER: Gen Z is VERY lonely and Gen X is forgotten ... Again
ArtistAngie
Touché.

Maybe getting compared to an aging lesbian who owns an antique store 'up yonder' finally got to him?

WORD --> Southern Border Czar Kamala Harris busy protecting hip-hop as 1000s of illegals cross our border

Hunter Biden (the 'smartest man' his dad knows) sues the IRS because MEAN ol' whistleblowers exposed him

Katie Pavlich and others just level Chuck Schumer for 'dumbing down' Senate dress code for Lurch

Related:

