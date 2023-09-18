Hunter Biden (the 'smartest man' his dad knows) sues the IRS because MEAN ol' whistleblowers exposed him

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS.

Because you know, that's what innocent people do.

Heh.

Jonathan Turley put together a fairly exceptional thread on what is happening and why:

Months ago, I wrote about the move of the Biden legal team to adopt a scorched earth strategy attacking witnesses and critics. https://t.co/YRoRUQ3ZlF This has included suing the computer shop owner who gave the FBI the laptop and now includes a lawsuit against the IRS itself... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 18, 2023

So basically, how dare you expose me for doing something I totally admitted I was doing!

Once a Biden, always a Biden.

Note, maybe 'expose' is not the best word to use when describing anything to do with Hunter Biden. Our bad.

...The current lawsuit alleges violations of Hunter Biden's privacy by whistleblowers who revealed details about his alleged influence peddling and special treatment. However, this testimony was elicited by Congress as part of a corruption investigation... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 18, 2023

That's why they're called whistleblowers, Hunter.

...He also includes public statements: “This assault on Mr. Biden’s rights involved the public disclosure of his confidential tax information during more than 20 nationally televised and non-congressionally sanctioned interviews and numerous public statements."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 18, 2023

Assault on his rights.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

...The core of these allegations will turn on the initial public disclosures before Congress and whether the privacy laws override the congressional oversight interests in these hearings. Most courts are leery in limiting the scope of such oversight hearings and investigations. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 18, 2023

Another day, another 'Hunter Biden is a total tool bag' story to cover.

“violated his privacy rights as a taxpayer”



That’s rich. Which taxes? The ones he didn’t pay and the statute of limitations has expired or the ones not yet investigated? — Jim Best (@JimBestOmaha) September 18, 2023

Meep.

But FBI hiding and lying about laptop is OK???? — David Arcano (@david_arcano) September 18, 2023

I wonder how Hunter Biden is paying his legal fees? — Rick Biddle (@rbid55diver) September 18, 2023

Notice we didn't make a joke about Ukraine.

Oops, we just did.

Our bad.

