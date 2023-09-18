Twitter/X fact-checks TF out of Democrats claiming inflation has fallen because 'Bidenomic...
Hunter Biden (the 'smartest man' his dad knows) sues the IRS because MEAN ol' whistleblowers exposed him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:12 PM on September 18, 2023
Twitter

Hunter Biden is suing the IRS.

Because you know, that's what innocent people do.

Heh.

Jonathan Turley put together a fairly exceptional thread on what is happening and why:

So basically, how dare you expose me for doing something I totally admitted I was doing!

Once a Biden, always a Biden.

Note, maybe 'expose' is not the best word to use when describing anything to do with Hunter Biden. Our bad.

That's why they're called whistleblowers, Hunter.

Assault on his rights.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Another day, another 'Hunter Biden is a total tool bag' story to cover.

Meep.

Notice we didn't make a joke about Ukraine.

Oops, we just did.

Our bad.

***

***

