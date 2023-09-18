NO BUENO! Martha Bueno's hot take on Americans 'not wanting immigrants' does NOT go well, like at all

It gets so old debating the whole immigrants versus illegal immigrants argument especially when people like Martha Bueno go out of their way to make a disingenuous point like this one claiming Americans don't want immigrants.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Americans: we don’t want Immigrants!



Me: Elon Musk, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sergey Brin (Google), Albert Einstein, Sofia Vergara, Bob Marley, Bruce Willis, Audrey Hepburn, Liam Neeson, Jackie Chan, Natalie Portman, Henry Kissinger, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and so many more are… — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) September 18, 2023

Psst ... they all came here legally, Martha.

That's the key.

"Americans: we don’t want Immigrants"



Sadly, you started with a LIE.



You're capable of doing better, aren't you? — Morgan O. (@Liberty_Ahora) September 18, 2023

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) September 18, 2023

Can you point to where in the constitution we have a distinction? — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) September 18, 2023

Nice try, but ...

False argument, the Constitution gives Congress the ability to make laws regarding immigration and immigration status.



Only the biggest of fools would believe our borders should be open to whomever just feels like wandering in. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) September 18, 2023

ALL of these people came to the US legally. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) September 18, 2023

Ding ding ding.

That's a lie. Most Americans are immigrants or come from immigrants. We want an end to illegal immigration. — Mai (@thisismailife) September 18, 2023

Could you please define the difference between the two? — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) September 18, 2023

Gosh, we dunno. One follows our laws to enter the country and the other does not? One comes here to live the American Dream and one hops a border hoping for a freebie?

Indeed.

We get it, she thinks she's making some great STATEMENT here, but ... nope.

Hope she gets that sweet engagement she's likely going for though.

***

