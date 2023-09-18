FOUND IT! We've discovered the EVIL culprit behind the missing F-35 annnd ROFL...
NO BUENO! Martha Bueno's hot take on Americans 'not wanting immigrants' does NOT go well, like at all

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on September 18, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

It gets so old debating the whole immigrants versus illegal immigrants argument especially when people like Martha Bueno go out of their way to make a disingenuous point like this one claiming Americans don't want immigrants.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Psst ... they all came here legally, Martha.

That's the key.

Nice try, but ...

Ding ding ding.

Gosh, we dunno. One follows our laws to enter the country and the other does not? One comes here to live the American Dream and one hops a border hoping for a freebie?

Indeed.

We get it, she thinks she's making some great STATEMENT here, but ... nope.

Hope she gets that sweet engagement she's likely going for though.

***

