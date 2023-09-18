Molly Jong-Fast and other Leftist turnips TRY building Kamala Harris up BUUUT ain't nobody buyin' it

Awwww, would you look at that? They're trying to convince Americans that Kamala Harris isn't a walking, talking, train wreck of a disaster and hugely unpopular even with many Democrats.

That's adorbs.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But as @MollyJongFast notes, she’s not getting a fair shake from the press, and they seem hell bent on “doing her dirtier” than they did Hillary in 2016. pic.twitter.com/ydJ7dATb0z — Jane (@PlaintanJane) September 17, 2023

The media is not giving her a fair shake.

That gosh darn media.

I wonder why this is? 🙄



Kamala Harris is everything I want in a leader--smart, strong, compassionate. She's impressed our foreign allies. Would be opponents recognize she's no pushover. She's also intensely human & her love & respect for Americans comes through loud & clear… https://t.co/fFHrfuiUqf — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 17, 2023

She's awful.

That cackle.

The word salad.

Just ... awful. And Biden made it very well-known he picked his VP based on her sex and color.

Sorry, but we're not really sorry for saying so.

Tell us more on how you set your expectation bar below sea level. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) September 17, 2023

Yea all of this is nonsense. She’s weak, always has been. If not for her “yAs qUeEn sLay” shit in the senate (IOW, just being a massive bitch all the time), it would have been even more apparent back then.



Our “foreign allies” would never claim to be anything but “impressed”… — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) September 18, 2023

A lot of people believe she was chosen as Biden's insurance policy because while he may be a Botox-filled turnip, Kamala couldn't even win her own state in the primary. Yeah, she's just not likable and that has nothing to do with the media that is somehow now magically AGAINST her.

Because normal Americans recognize her as a fraud, an incompetent, and a gibbering, incoherent fool. 

If that's what you want in a leader, you must be a Democrat.

And not a picky Democrat at that.

Polled at 2%. Dropped out after Iowa. Was told she got the job because of gender and skin color and you’re surprised she’s not popular? — SeasamhO'Connor (@seasamhOconnor) September 18, 2023

It's dUh MeDiA!

***

