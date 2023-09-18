INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth...
Empire State Building and I Heart Radio team up to remind you to...
We just kinda lost an F-35
'The correct response is laughter’: Seth Dillon gives his best dad advice on...
Darn that media always protecting Trump! George Takei's disappointment in the press is...
How is he DOING that? Watch as this dentist mesmerizes a kid with...
Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend...
Mixed reactions to Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview spark even more debates on...
Drew Barrymore reverses course, announces that the show won't go on during writers...
Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW...
Saskatchewan schools stand with parents - must obtain consent to use 'preferred pronouns'
Poll: Americans divided on what term, like 'horrible' or 'terrible,' describes the economy
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to...
Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video...

Molly Jong-Fast and other Leftist turnips TRY building Kamala Harris up BUUUT ain't nobody buyin' it

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on September 18, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Awwww, would you look at that? They're trying to convince Americans that Kamala Harris isn't a walking, talking, train wreck of a disaster and hugely unpopular even with many Democrats.

Advertisement

That's adorbs.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The media is not giving her a fair shake.

That gosh darn media.

She's awful.

That cackle.

The word salad.

Just ... awful. And Biden made it very well-known he picked his VP based on her sex and color.

Sorry, but we're not really sorry for saying so.

Recommended

INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth about men NOT being women
Sam J.
Advertisement

A lot of people believe she was chosen as Biden's insurance policy because while he may be a Botox-filled turnip, Kamala couldn't even win her own state in the primary. Yeah, she's just not likable and that has nothing to do with the media that is somehow now magically AGAINST her.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Because normal Americans recognize her as a fraud, an incompetent, and a gibbering, incoherent fool. <br><br>If that&#39;s what you want in a leader, you must be a Democrat.</p>&mdash; TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) <a href="https://twitter.com/tanstaafl6817/status/1703524532022071409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Advertisement

And not a picky Democrat at that.

It's dUh MeDiA!

***

Related:

INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth about men NOT being women

Elon Musk asks Bill Melugin question about southern border that's outright DAMNING for mainstream media

Aaron Rupar kicks off Lefty RAGE-FEST at new 'Meet the Press' host Kristen Welker for interviewing TRUMP

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth about men NOT being women
Sam J.
We just kinda lost an F-35
Coucy
Darn that media always protecting Trump! George Takei's disappointment in the press is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Empire State Building and I Heart Radio team up to remind you to get vaccinated for COVID again ... again
Coucy
Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend status (watch)
Grateful Calvin
'The correct response is laughter’: Seth Dillon gives his best dad advice on how to deal with trans stuff
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth about men NOT being women Sam J.
Advertisement