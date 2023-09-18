INSUFFERABLE trans activist RUNS after Riley Gaines owns him in back and forth about men NOT being women

Trans activists just can't deal with Riley Gaines.

They've never been able to - ask William Thomas ... oops ... our bad. We mean 'Lia Thomas'. Yeah, that's it.

It all started with this activist person we've honestly never heard of before now which sort of makes us question his ability to you know, be an activist, decided to say trans women are women. Over and over again.

He seems to think repeating a lie over and over and over again somehow makes it true.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women.

Trans women are women. https://t.co/n7g2Mahlpm — J. Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) September 15, 2023

Riley mocked him perfectly:

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs.

Hot dogs are dogs. https://t.co/jyC1tNZU0i — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 17, 2023

Hey, this is about as true as the fact that men are women.

Seems fair.

He tried clapping back ... tried being the keyword here.

You’re clearly a very confident person, despite being an open transphobe. How about you speak to me directly, @Riley_Gaines_? https://t.co/4QH3KQmwTd — J. Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) September 17, 2023

She was talking to you directly, Skippy.

Gladly. Trans woman are, in fact, males. It's not opinionated or hateful. It's fact.



You're also clearly a very confident person, despite being openly racist. Glad to have a conversation there if you need anything else cleared up as well. https://t.co/4qPFGG34IG — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 17, 2023

What she said.

Sure, we can put a pin in your transphobia for a moment.



Please do explain how I’m racist? Lol. https://t.co/SijpYF8eyU — J. Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) September 17, 2023

He still thinks he's winning. That's adorable.

A two-second look at your profile is all anyone needs to see this definition applied https://t.co/GLyI2VS8mr pic.twitter.com/91Rq25BTjU — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 17, 2023

Ask a stupid question ...

Imma mute you now because you clearly don’t even know definitions of the terms you’re throwing around.



Stay in school. Seriously. https://t.co/onnhvkW8l9 — J. Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) September 17, 2023

Brave Sir Robin ran away. EL OH EL.

***

