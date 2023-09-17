'Know what 3rd base is?' JoJoFromJerz's attempts at slut-shaming Lauren Boebert BACKFIRE s...
LOL! Adam Kinzinger LOCKS replies after bragging about fixing TX now that he lives there and WHOO DAWGIE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 17, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This may be the first time we've ever seen Adam Kinzinger actually lock down his replies. 

We must say, it's very satisfying.

Seems the congressman Illinois fired even after he started pandering to the Democrats has picked up and moved to Texas. Sorry, Texas. First, it was all of the horrible people from California who hated the rules they VOTED for taking over your state and now ... it's Kinzinger.

You're in our prayers. 

Of course, since you're all super-smart and informed Twitchy readers you already KNOW what happens when dimwits lock their replies.

They get quote-tweeted, and even MORE people see the idiocy of their tweets and the dragging they've inspired.

Case in point:

But but but people are being mean and stuff.

That's why many Democrats have relocated to Texas. Our fear is they'll eff Texas up as well.

Maybe it's just us, but Texans don't seem happy that Kinzginer lives in their state now. And we hardly blame them.

***

