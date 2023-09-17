LOL! Adam Kinzinger LOCKS replies after bragging about fixing TX now that he lives there and WHOO DAWGIE

This may be the first time we've ever seen Adam Kinzinger actually lock down his replies.

We must say, it's very satisfying.

Seems the congressman Illinois fired even after he started pandering to the Democrats has picked up and moved to Texas. Sorry, Texas. First, it was all of the horrible people from California who hated the rules they VOTED for taking over your state and now ... it's Kinzinger.

You're in our prayers.

As a new Texan, I will do my best to work against these enablers of corruption.



Paxton is GUILTY https://t.co/JmYi0OLBRY — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 15, 2023

Of course, since you're all super-smart and informed Twitchy readers you already KNOW what happens when dimwits lock their replies.

They get quote-tweeted, and even MORE people see the idiocy of their tweets and the dragging they've inspired.

Case in point:

Adam no longer has a national stage and, apparently ran out of Republicans to shit on in Illinois. https://t.co/2jY3mssYGE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 16, 2023

Jeezus Texas, who forgot to lock the door? https://t.co/Jz7CNglDfk — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 16, 2023

Ah hell...this moron is in my state now? https://t.co/txFUV1Fc8U — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) September 17, 2023

Turn on your replies, you yellow bellied coward!! https://t.co/jcMKZC3aQS — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) September 17, 2023

But but but people are being mean and stuff.

Once again, Adam proves that he's disconnected from reality. https://t.co/RpGPGoPPn8 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) September 17, 2023

Wait, did he move to Texas because of their free state policies and then go and shit all over those that fight to keep it a free state? 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/qgq33IDELH — 🎀 (@LittleMsOpinion) September 17, 2023

That's why many Democrats have relocated to Texas. Our fear is they'll eff Texas up as well.

Dear Texas,



Activist transplants will kill your state.



Sincerely,

Oregon https://t.co/mrKTnbWSiN — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) September 17, 2023

Please go back to Illinois or wherever TF you came from. We have enough liberals here trying to ruin Texas. https://t.co/grQNE3IS4Q — Ghosts Of Home 7️⃣ (@SteelerChris) September 17, 2023

Your foul stench is not wanted or needed in my home state. https://t.co/vYeoPjohan — John W (@txradioguy) September 16, 2023

Adam is and always was a full blown progressive, liberal democrat and now he is free to show the world, I bet there is a furry in Texas that would love to hang out with him. https://t.co/Mq57qk6UMh — Phineas J Whoopee, (@j_whoopee) September 17, 2023

Maybe it's just us, but Texans don't seem happy that Kinzginer lives in their state now. And we hardly blame them.

