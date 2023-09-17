HEARTBREAKING: L.A. County sheriff's deputy assassinated inside his patrol car
'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
LGBTQ allies sad that all-Muslim council banned display of Pride flags
CNN is DRAGGED for ridiculous graphic saying the Constitution is outdated and a...
'Maybe stop being a passive-aggressive jerk': Ilhan Omar's faux concern for Boebert’s kids...
Wajahat Ali wants to know why we only talk about Joe Biden's age
Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine
Family with trans daughter finds freedom, joy after fleeing Texas
Stephen King's attempt at snarking on Lauren Boebert goes FRIGHTENINGLY wrong
NBC News' Ben Collins has no skills but might be leaving journalism next...
Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal
David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in...
Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault
Florida education official is 'reaching out to conservative school board members'

And so it BEGINS: CNN just accidentally(?) made an 'iron-clad case' FOR the Biden impeachment inquiry

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on September 17, 2023
Twitter

CNN? You don't say?

Huh. Granted, we're going to assume this was an accident from the people who used apples and bananas to somehow prove they WEREN'T fake news a few years back because NO WAY they'd deliberately support actions to impeach Biden.

Advertisement

UNLESS, of course, the marching orders truly have come down the the DNC and they've been given the a-ok to go after the Botox-filled pudding pop in the White House.

As Jonathan Turley reported:

From jonathanturley.org:

I recently wrote a column about five facts that justified the start of an impeachment inquiry. While I have stressed that I do not believe that there is currently sufficient evidence for an actual impeachment, I am mystified by the claim that there is not ample evidence to warrant an inquiry into possible impeachable offenses. Notably, CNN just reactivated its fact-checking team for a review of the basis for the inquiry. In so doing, the network made an iron-clad argument in support of the decision by Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

CNN presented this claim:

Claim: Biden family and associates got $20 million through shell companies

“Bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies,” McCarthy said.

Facts First: This is true about Joe Biden’s family and associates, but there is no public evidence to date that the president personally received any money.

That is a fair fact check but it is also the very reason that Speaker McCarthy initiated the inquiry. We do not know where this money went, why it was sent through this labyrinth of accounts, or what it was intended to buy. That is why this is an impeachment inquiry.

Recommended

'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Ding ding ding.

We're not exactly holding our breath.

Took 'em long enough.

*cough cough*

***

Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders

Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire THREAD on spending

What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Advertisement
Tags: BIDEN CNN DEMOCRATS IMPEACHMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
Chad Felix Greene
HEARTBREAKING: L.A. County sheriff's deputy assassinated inside his patrol car
Laura W.
CNN is DRAGGED for ridiculous graphic saying the Constitution is outdated and a threat to democracy
ArtistAngie
LGBTQ allies sad that all-Muslim council banned display of Pride flags
Brett T.
'Maybe stop being a passive-aggressive jerk': Ilhan Omar's faux concern for Boebert’s kids backfires
Chad Felix Greene
Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, offers delusional defense of their UVA coverage
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement