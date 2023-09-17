And so it BEGINS: CNN just accidentally(?) made an 'iron-clad case' FOR the Biden impeachment inquiry

CNN? You don't say?

Huh. Granted, we're going to assume this was an accident from the people who used apples and bananas to somehow prove they WEREN'T fake news a few years back because NO WAY they'd deliberately support actions to impeach Biden.

UNLESS, of course, the marching orders truly have come down the the DNC and they've been given the a-ok to go after the Botox-filled pudding pop in the White House.

As Jonathan Turley reported:

CNN just reactivated its fact-checking team for a review of the basis for the inquiry In so doing, the network made a iron-clad argument in support of the decision by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. https://t.co/FTAyhGIzO2 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 16, 2023

From jonathanturley.org:

I recently wrote a column about five facts that justified the start of an impeachment inquiry. While I have stressed that I do not believe that there is currently sufficient evidence for an actual impeachment, I am mystified by the claim that there is not ample evidence to warrant an inquiry into possible impeachable offenses. Notably, CNN just reactivated its fact-checking team for a review of the basis for the inquiry. In so doing, the network made an iron-clad argument in support of the decision by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. CNN presented this claim: Claim: Biden family and associates got $20 million through shell companies “Bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various shell companies,” McCarthy said. Facts First: This is true about Joe Biden’s family and associates, but there is no public evidence to date that the president personally received any money. That is a fair fact check but it is also the very reason that Speaker McCarthy initiated the inquiry. We do not know where this money went, why it was sent through this labyrinth of accounts, or what it was intended to buy. That is why this is an impeachment inquiry.

Ding ding ding.

Does this mean facts will become facts again? Time will tell. — Mountain Poet (@mtnpoet) September 16, 2023

We're not exactly holding our breath.

So, @CNN reads Twitter?



No joke, every point provided is what I’ve already read from many conservative media outlets and independents on X…and they’ve provided receipts.



3rd rated CNN just decided to jump on their coattails I guess. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) September 16, 2023

Took 'em long enough.

So the CIA gave the word. Time to replace Biden with Newsom — Ethereal Rain (@MysticCusp) September 16, 2023

*cough cough*

