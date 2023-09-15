Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders

As Dave Rubin so accurately put it, this worksheet given to 5th graders in health class at one public school is 'legitimately beyond insane'. Note, the number of troglodytes claiming this worksheet is TOTES NORMAL for school is really alarming.

Why does anyone think it's normal to inundate 10-year-olds with identity politics?

Awful people.

Take a look:

Holy cow, is this what comes after Woke?!



Sent to me by a friend from her son’s 5th grade health class. (Public school.)



Legitimately beyond insane… pic.twitter.com/2NNUNYYQOH — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 15, 2023

What a hot mess.

No business in the hands of any 10-year-old to worry about. Just ... awful. Meanwhile, match and reading scores are way down all across the country but HEY, kids can figure out if they should save a drunk priest or a pregnant teen.

GTFO.

WTF. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 15, 2023

Does the pregnant 16 year-old count as one or two?



[watch 'em sweat over that one 😅] — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) September 15, 2023

I've participated in this exercise in a college class, but the list was much more ambiguous and debatable (for instance, the cop was just a cop). This list is pure brainwashing. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) September 15, 2023

Disgraceful.

The gay architect can design the shelter and then decorate it. Pretty obvious choice. — 🌞Jess 🌝 (@LadyJessMacBeth) September 15, 2023

BAHAHAHA

Obvs.

I have a few questions:

1. How do we know that the prostitute is retired?

2. How do we know that the doctor is sterile?

3. How do we know that the architect is homosexual?

Does everyone need to have papers attesting to that? Because if they are lying, they are out - that's what… — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) September 15, 2023

Let's not overthink it.

Heh.

***

***

