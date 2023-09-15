BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the...
Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on September 15, 2023
Twitchy

As Dave Rubin so accurately put it, this worksheet given to 5th graders in health class at one public school is 'legitimately beyond insane'. Note, the number of troglodytes claiming this worksheet is TOTES NORMAL for school is really alarming.

Why does anyone think it's normal to inundate 10-year-olds with identity politics?

Awful people.

Take a look:

What a hot mess.

No business in the hands of any 10-year-old to worry about. Just ... awful. Meanwhile, match and reading scores are way down all across the country but HEY, kids can figure out if they should save a drunk priest or a pregnant teen.

GTFO.

Disgraceful.

BAHAHAHA

Obvs.

Let's not overthink it.

Heh.

***

Tags: DAVE RUBIN WOKE

