Burbank's 'Mayor Spanky' paddled by drag queen at 15+ Dem event FORCED to release statement and ROFL

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony was busted quite literally at a drag event for adults and CHILDREN 15+ for being paddled by a rather large drag queen. Libs of TikTok found it and then it was all over for Mayor Spanky.

He argued with her on Twitter/X claiming there were no children there and after getting exposed all week in the media, is finally releasing a statement and yes, it's as pathetic and, 'oh woe is me I'm the victim' as you'd expect.

Take a look:

HA HA HA HA HA

Note, he has turned off replies on the statement like the super brave dude he really is.

FOUR DAYS LATER @KonstantineinCA finally admits that the drag event he got spanked at was open to minors after initially lying about it. #MayorSpanky https://t.co/L44Jwrcau3 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 15, 2023

YUP.

We all knew it, he knew we knew it, but thought it would eventually disappear since it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do this stuff.

Except this time, it wasn't.

Look who has been caught in another lie and had to admit to his lies about the Drag sex show (all Drag shows are sex shows) in which Konstantine Anthony was spanked by a drag performer.



The event was open to 15+ 🫣



I wonder how long until this statement is disproved by… https://t.co/BBtzkz8TwV — MaX Falstein 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🇭🇰🇪🇪 (@MaXFalstein) September 15, 2023

All we can do is point and laugh at this guy at this point.

Locks comments. Calls everyone criticizing him extreme right wing. @KonstantineinCA where can I send a mirror? You need to do some serious self-reflecting buddy. https://t.co/dbxQ6dEG0U — I Stand With Trump (@GiveKeys2Lyoko) September 15, 2023

Yeah, buddy.

Can’t believe Burbank elected this pervy groomer https://t.co/blO9pmzUxe — SeanNews! (@SeanNews1) September 15, 2023

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

Of course, @KonstantineinCA #MayorSpanky uses the opportunity to stump for his campaign.



He couldn't just put out a press release, make his statement & leave it at that. Had to push more debauchery.



Stop lowering the bar of human behavior - it's not a limbo contest. https://t.co/ERB938z6KZ — 🇺🇸 HonkeyPox 🇺🇸 (@HonkeyPox) September 15, 2023

This is actually a really good point.

Just admit you screwed up, Mayor Spanky.

