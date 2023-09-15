Burbank's 'Mayor Spanky' paddled by drag queen at 15+ Dem event FORCED to release statement and ROFL

Whoa! UK Daily Mail reports Gov. Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski caught up...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 15, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony was busted quite literally at a drag event for adults and CHILDREN 15+ for being paddled by a rather large drag queen. Libs of TikTok found it and then it was all over for Mayor Spanky.

He argued with her on Twitter/X claiming there were no children there and after getting exposed all week in the media, is finally releasing a statement and yes, it's as pathetic and, 'oh woe is me I'm the victim' as you'd expect.

Take a look:

HA HA HA HA HA

Note, he has turned off replies on the statement like the super brave dude he really is.

YUP. 

We all knew it, he knew we knew it, but thought it would eventually disappear since it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do this stuff.

Except this time, it wasn't.

All we can do is point and laugh at this guy at this point.

Yeah, buddy.

Sam J.
Democrats are gonna Democrat.

This is actually a really good point. 

Just admit you screwed up, Mayor Spanky.

***

