Uber-DOOSH Pete Strzok says FBI agents need EXTRA protection from scary Americans and OH HELL NO (watch)

You guys remember Peter Strzok, yes? The former disgraced FBI agent who hated Trump SO MUCH he effed around and found out? For whatever reason, the media still seems to think he's newsworthy ... well, at least Nicolle Wallace does.

Advertisement

We're not sure we agree with her on this one but hey, big thanks for giving us the opportunity to remind everyone what a gutless turd this guy really is.

Seems lil Petey thinks FBI agents need to be protected from us evil Americans.

No really. Watch:

MSNBC's @PeteStrzok: We need a special unit to protect FBI agents from Americans pic.twitter.com/zJ0QgEWRp5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2023

Told you, pathetic.

Tom - this is incredible stuff. Imagine telling the American public we need secret agents who engage in political prosecutions protected from scrutiny and their names hidden.



The @FBI needs more transparency, not more secrecy and insulation. — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) September 14, 2023

This. ^

Is this satire? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 14, 2023

We wish.

So he's wrong every time he opens his mouth? I see. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) September 14, 2023

Ugh, he's just so damn creepy.

How is your girlfriend Pete? — RGallegos (@gallegosr) September 14, 2023

This is police state nonsense. Defund the FBI. — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) September 14, 2023

And the IRS, and the DOE, and the DOJ as a whole ...

"We need to protect the secret police from the citizens" - @petestrzok, retard. https://t.co/vQo8pYFpYa — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) September 15, 2023

We should disband the FBI to keep all the agents safe. https://t.co/jksK7fb9oh — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 15, 2023

Sounds like the smart thing to do.

Totally.

An FBI tactical team killed a disabled MAGA boomer in an early morning raid over Facebook posts and refuses to release the bodycam footage but please, tell me more about how the FBI needs protection... https://t.co/QbCFMom5PY — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) September 14, 2023

Be careful now, this is a PG-13 site!

I’m a badass FBI guy but I need protection ? What a puss. — Warrior (@Bigsarge22) September 14, 2023

Basically.

***

Related:

THIRSTY! Ben Collins THREATENING Elon Musk to answer his email FAILS so now he's trying THIS and LOL

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)

'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.