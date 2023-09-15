Uber-DOOSH Pete Strzok says FBI agents need EXTRA protection from scary Americans and OH HELL NO (watch)

Victor Shi rides to Hunter Biden's rescue claiming NOBODY ELSE gets busted on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on September 15, 2023

You guys remember Peter Strzok, yes? The former disgraced FBI agent who hated Trump SO MUCH he effed around and found out? For whatever reason, the media still seems to think he's newsworthy ... well, at least Nicolle Wallace does.

We're not sure we agree with her on this one but hey, big thanks for giving us the opportunity to remind everyone what a gutless turd this guy really is.

Seems lil Petey thinks FBI agents need to be protected from us evil Americans.

No really. Watch:

Told you, pathetic.

This. ^

We wish.

Ugh, he's just so damn creepy.

And the IRS, and the DOE, and the DOJ as a whole ... 

FuzzyChimp
Sounds like the smart thing to do.

Totally.

Be careful now, this is a PG-13 site!

Basically.

***

