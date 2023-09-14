'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL

NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on September 14, 2023
AngieArtist

It all started here, with some bizarre and even threatening posts from journo-loser Ben Collins to Elon Musk.

Da da DAAAA!

What happens after 16 hours? 

FYI, it's officially been more than 16 hours, just sayin'.

What a freakin' weird post from an equally freakin' weird person.

Iowahawk took some time out of his day being brilliant about other things to thoroughly and completely humiliate Ben Collins for his threatening posts and as usual, it's pretty damn glorious.

Right? But wait, there's more.

SOOOO much more:

Yeah, TICK TOCK.

We told you this is spectacular.

Keep going, trust us.

YOU WILL RUE THE DAY.

EL OH EL!

Ummm.

We don't really want to know.

Annnd NOW we're dead.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK IOWAHAWK BEN COLLINS

